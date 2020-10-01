Filipinos who wish to enjoy healthier options when it comes to their food now find themselves preparing and cooking their own meals.

With Abevia Evaporated Milk as an affordable nutritious ingredient, Filipinos can now explore and recreate flavors from Asia without having to spend so much dirhams to eat at fancy restaurants.

Here’s a list of different meals from all over Asia that you can mix perfectly together with Abevia Evaporated Milk:

Malaysia’s Buttermilk Chicken. Perfect for kids of all ages, Malaysia’s Buttermilk Chicken mixes evenly-fried chicken into a delicious healthy mix of evaporated milk and spices.

Marinate your chicken pieces overnight, dip it in flour mixture, and fry it evenly until it’s golden brown. Pour a can of Abevia Evaporated Milk in your sauce mix of butter, garlic and chilies and when the sauce thickens; mix your fried chicken in there to enjoy one of Malaysia’s popular chicken dishes at home.

This recipe maintains that fried chicken crunch and infuses a tinge of spice and the nutritiously creamy sauce with each spoonful.

Singapore’s Curry Prawns. Evaporated Milk isn’t just for desserts – it can also be used to create deliciously savory yet nutritious meals like this recipe from Singapore.

A can of Abevia’s Evaporated Milk, together with a mix of garlic, cumin, coriander, chilies, turmeric, lemongrass, shallots, will create your curry sauce base. After which you can add your prawns to infuse the delicious savory taste within the meat of the shrimp.

Upon serving, each bite fuses that unique seafood taste with the creamy savory goodness of Abevia Evaporated Milk with a level of spiciness depending on your preferences.

Thailand’s Milk Pancakes. Thailand takes the pancake experience to the next level by putting a creamy filling when they roll it up.

After sifting your flour mix, pour a can of Abevia Evaporated milk together with beaten eggs, sugar and salt. Blend flour, butter, and vanilla essence to get your pancake mix, while you create your cream filling with Abevia Evaporated Milk, sugar, salt, butter, egg, and corn flour.

Each bite from this will have you enjoy the creaminess of the milk not just from its fillings, but more so on the actual pancake itself.

