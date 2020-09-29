Experience authentic Thai feast at the heart of Dubai

Thai dishes are known for its spicy yet savory dishes, and UAE residents no longer need to pay tickets to travel to Thailand to experience their cuisine.

Enter Rhong Tiam, Dubai’s Michelin Star Restaurant headed by chef Andy Yang where diners get to experience authentic Thai dishes located at Wasl Vita Mall, Al Wasl Road.

The Filipino Times sampled several of Rhong Tiam’s delicious dining specialties and here’s our review:

Baby Papaya Salad. Rhong Tiam offers up a fresh and spicy starter with this young green papaya drenched in homemade sauce with garlic, peanuts, birdeye chili, and Indian long beans. This salad served as a much-needed ‘fire-starter’ to pump up your appetite.

Tom Yum Soup. One of the big benchmarks when it comes to Thai Cuisine, Rhong Tiam’s own version of the Tom Yum Soup is a celebration of spices that complement each other. The freshly-caught prawns incorporated in this dish infuse that delicious taste of the sea.

Green Curry. Curry lovers assemble! This creamy, delicious dish is created from gluten free, organic coconut cream and diners can really taste the difference from the usual curry at your cafeteria.

Pad Thai. This dish rightfully earns its name as one of the most delicious menu items at Rhong Tiam. Its noodles are gluten-free and is mixed with several fresh and organic ingredients as well! Diners will get the authentic taste of the popular Thai noodle dish with its sweet and savory flavors with that tinge of spice here and there.

Black Pepper Beef. Chef Yang’s personal recommendation was his take on Black Pepper Beef where Rhong Tiam serves USDA Prime cut beef, with a mix of onions, capsicum and scallions. Each bite of this premium beef dish bursts out umami from the flavorful and tender beef pieces.

Mango Sticky Rice. Rhong Tiam also serves up several freshly cut mangoes mixed with coconut cream and infused with delicious sticky rice where diners will enjoy a sweet treat filled with rich coconut flavor with each bite.

Homemade Ice Cream. Leave room for more dessert! Rhong Tiam serves up their special, homemade ice cream in several flavors such as Organic Coconut, Matcha, and Thai Tea to name a few. Of the selections available, Rhong Tiam’s Organic Coconut stood out as each spoonful of this special ice cream gives out that rich coconut taste, as if it was freshly picked from the tropics and blended into this dessert.

Rhong Tiam is one of the eight restaurants accredited by the Thai SELECT certification, which is awarded Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, who not only certify the quality of the food, but also the hospitality and the atmosphere of the restaurant.

Thai SELECT is a certification awarded by DITP to restaurants globally that serve and promote authentic Thai cuisine along with Thai hospitality and ambience.