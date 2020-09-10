Transform simple Filipino recipes to delicious delights with Abevia

Many Filipinos enjoy the simple yet fulfilling pleasures of home-cooked meals since they know for themselves what goes in their food.

And now, they can achieve their goals to not only savor the flavors of the Philippines, but also enjoy a nutritiously filling meal as they infuse Abevia Evaporated Milk into their viands.

Here are the Pinoy viands to choose from:

Creamy Chicken Pastel. Imagine sautéed succulent pieces of chicken drenched in creamy milky goodness that give a savory vibe to each bite – this delicious fusion of chicken, milk, assorted vegetables and other ingredients is what makes the Creamy Chicken Pastel a go-to choice for special occasions.

Filipinos can now make every day extra special and even more nutritious by including a can of Abevia Evaporated Milk into their Creamy Chicken Pastel recipe that will definitely give the viand a lip-smacking taste.

Filipino Chicken Curry. The Filipino iteration of the Curry gets its kick from select spices that not only provide is iconic yellow color, it also gives the dish its distinct taste that’s loved by many Filipinos and expats around the world.

Infusing Abevia Evaporated Milk into this delicious recipe levels up its saucy goodness that’s filled with nutritious benefits as the creaminess and spices from the curry seep in to the very meat of your chicken – regardless of whether you opted for boneless or bone in cuts.Pinoy Gelatin. Kids of all ages, and yes – even kids at heart, will always remember their mom’s or tita’s llanera with that delightful, pink-colored dessert – the classic Pinoy Gelatin! What’s great is that this only requires a few ingredients to make this delicious iconic dessert.

Simply fuse two cups of Abevia Evaporated milk with a jello mix along with two cups of boiling water and you’ll have the base mixture of your gelatin. From here, you can now add sugar according to your sweet tooth’s preferences, as well as other ingredients such as pineapples, raisins, fruit cocktail, and more.

Find Abevia at your nearest convenience store today. Available at Westzone, Safeer, Al Madina, Kenz and groceries near you.

Abevia Evaporated Milk is made from 100% quality ingredients from Europe without any preservatives and no added sugar.

Its unique low cholesterol formula loaded with Protein, Vitamins A and D, and Calcium, brings you a creamy, tasty, and healthy experience.

Add Abevia – Add Goodness to Life.