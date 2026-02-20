FinanceLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Share the spirit of giving to your loved ones this Ramadan with e& money App

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, the spirit of generosity fills hearts around the world. 

For overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE, it’s the perfect time to send love, support, and remittances—not only to family, but also to friends, communities, and charitable causes back home—without the stress of extra fees.

This February, e& Money is offering free international transfers to new customers, so they don’t have to worry about additional charges. This ensures more of their hard-earned money reaches the people and causes they care about, whether in the Philippines or anywhere else in the world.

The app provides competitive exchange rates and allows direct transfers to Philippine banks and popular digital wallets for seamless transactions. 

Fast, secure, and reliable, e& money provides trusted service for both new and long-time users, while its referral program lets users earn additional rewards.

Ramadan makes giving even more meaningful. The e& money app makes sending remittances easier, safer, and cost-free, allowing OFWs to focus on supporting their loved ones and celebrating the season of generosity.

Send your love and blessings this Ramadan with confidence. Download the e& money App today and experience hassle-free transfers that truly embody the spirit of giving. 

