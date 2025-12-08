botim joins Pamaskong Handog to bring financial access closer to OFW families

botim is joining this year’s Pamaskong Handog celebration at SM City Sto. Tomas. Pamaskong Handog is an annual Christmas program hosted by BDO that supports Overseas Filipino Workers and their families through financial education, on-ground services, and community activities across the country. This year, botim, the fintech-first, AI-native platform, will take part in the nationwide events, including SM City Sto. Tomas, Batangas on December 6 and SM City Laoag, Ilocos Norte on December 13.

As a platform used daily by Filipinos in the UAE, botim is strengthening its commitment to financial inclusion by supporting families at home with practical tools, education, and accessible digital financial services. The goal is to help OFWs stay connected, manage money confidently, and build trust with users in the UAE and their loved ones in the Philippines.

At the events, botim is engaging families through activities focused on financial access and secure digital payments. The team will also be gifting iPhone 17 units to selected OFW families along with festive giveaways to celebrate their hard work and sacrifices.

Through this initiative, botim continues to strengthen its support system for OFWs by bridging connection, trust, and financial inclusion across borders.