FinanceLatest NewsNewsTFT News

botim joins Pamaskong Handog to bring financial access closer to OFW families

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 min ago

botim is joining this year’s Pamaskong Handog celebration at SM City Sto. Tomas. Pamaskong Handog is an annual Christmas program hosted by BDO that supports Overseas Filipino Workers and their families through financial education, on-ground services, and community activities across the country. This year, botim, the fintech-first, AI-native platform, will take part in the nationwide events, including SM City Sto. Tomas, Batangas on December 6 and SM City Laoag, Ilocos Norte on December 13.

WhatsApp Image 2025 12 08 at 10.23.51

As a platform used daily by Filipinos in the UAE, botim is strengthening its commitment to financial inclusion by supporting families at home with practical tools, education, and accessible digital financial services. The goal is to help OFWs stay connected, manage money confidently, and build trust with users in the UAE and their loved ones in the Philippines.

WhatsApp Image 2025 12 08 at 10.23.50 3

At the events, botim is engaging families through activities focused on financial access and secure digital payments. The team will also be gifting iPhone 17 units to selected OFW families along with festive giveaways to celebrate their hard work and sacrifices.

Through this initiative, botim continues to strengthen its support system for OFWs by bridging connection, trust, and financial inclusion across borders.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 min ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 483348551

Dubai Court sentences woman to 3 months jail and deportation for using friend’s passport

19 hours ago
593567385 1325563172944919 2512886540337289406 n

Dubai Police arrests notorious gang leader in international operation “Haris”

19 hours ago
594968351 1407675464266649 9060632164356587228 n

Ex-Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon files complaint after mall altercation over coughing

19 hours ago
596824714 1291638729672592 7499138430316947358 n

Cardinal David: PhilHealth funds must be recovered from perpetrators

19 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button