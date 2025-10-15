e& money launches new remittance offers for Filipinos in the UAE this October

Filipinos in the UAE can continue to enjoy a more convenient and rewarding way to send money home this October as e& money introduces a new set of remittance offers designed to provide greater savings and value.

Throughout the month, all transfers to the Philippines made through the e& money app will be free of transfer fees, allowing senders to remit funds to their families without incurring additional costs.

The promotion also includes a referral program that rewards both existing and new users. For every successful referral, the sender receives AED 40, while the invited friend receives AED 20 once they complete their first transaction.

High, competitive rates

In addition to these rewards, e& money offers competitive and high exchange rates to help users get the best value from their remittances. These rates ensure that families in the Philippines receive more from every dirham sent, making each transaction even more meaningful.

As part of this campaign, readers of The Filipino Times are entitled to an exclusive AED 20 cash reward when they use the promo code TFT20 during their first transaction on the app.

The e& money app offers a secure, fast, and user-friendly platform for sending money, designed to simplify remittance processes for overseas Filipinos. By combining zero transfer fees, referral rewards, and competitive exchange rates, e& money provides one of the most attractive remittance packages for the Filipino community in the UAE this October.

Users can download the e& money app to access free transfers, exclusive flash rates, and cash rewards.