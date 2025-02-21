Digital platform to monitor basic commodity prices introduced in UAE

The Ministry of Economy has officially launched a digital platform aimed at monitoring the prices of essential commodities across the UAE.

Called the “National Commodity Price Control Platform,” this innovative tool provides real-time tracking for a range of staple goods, including cooking oil, eggs, dairy products, rice, sugar, poultry, legumes, bread, and wheat.

By covering over 90% of the UAE’s domestic trade in these essential items, the platform enables government authorities to closely monitor retail pricing across major outlets, including cooperatives and hypermarkets.

According to Minister of Economy H.E. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, this initiative underscores the country’s dedication to consumer protection and market stability. He emphasized that the platform not only enhances transparency and regulatory efficiency but also aligns with the country’s broader vision, “We the UAE 2031.”

In addition to its pricing oversight capabilities, the National Commodity Price Control Platform employs advanced data collection and analysis technologies, providing officials with up-to-date information on pricing trends across various regions.

It also features a map-based tool to identify non-compliant retail outlets and detect monopolistic practices in real-time.

This initiative follows the implementation of a new pricing policy earlier this year, which requires government approval for any price increases on the listed commodities.