Swiss luxury watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre collaborates with Filipina webcomic artist at Dubai Design Week

Filipino creativity takes center stage at Dubai Design Week 2025 as Swiss luxury watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre collaborates with Cebu-based webcomic artist Olivecoat to reimagine the story of its iconic Reverso watch.

As part of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Made of Makers™ programme, Olivecoat becomes the only Filipina artist joining two other collaborators to expand the dialogue between horology and art, bringing her expertise in webcomic design to reinterpret the Reverso’s origin story for a new generation.

Olivecoat’s work, rooted in character-driven narratives, pastel palettes, and tender humor, reimagines the “9th Art” of comics in a modern format, bridging Eastern and Western storytelling traditions.

“Words can’t express how honored and grateful I am to be given this opportunity; what a privilege to be the voice of webcomics in this conversation with a legacy watchmaker,” Olivecoat said on her website as she announced the collaboration.

The Reverso Stories

Featured from November 4 to 16 at the Dubai Design District, this collaboration is part of The Reverso Stories, an immersive experience celebrating over 90 years of a design icon that bridges watchmaking, architecture, and art.

The exhibition invites visitors to explore the cultural and artistic universe of Reverso through a multi-sensory journey, combining watchmaking, artistic displays, and culinary experiences. It is organized into four chapters: Story of an Icon, Story of Style & Design, Story of Innovation, and Story of Craftsmanship, featuring emblematic Reverso models, from rare archival pieces to High Jewellery and miniature-painted models. New exceptional models will also be revealed during the Dubai edition.

The collaboration transforms the Reverso’s heritage into a mobile-friendly, vertical-scrolling webcomic, blending archival inspiration with a contemporary visual style.

“We are delighted to collaborate with The Webcomic Designer Olivecoat,” Jérôme Lambert, Chief Executive Officer of Jaeger-LeCoultre said. “She is a perfect fit for the Made of Makers™ programme, as she brings instinctive, self-taught mastery to her craft, reimagining classical techniques through a contemporary lens. Her commitment to timeless aesthetics and refined storytelling resonates deeply with our values at Jaeger-LeCoultre’s – making her a natural creative voice for the programme and its celebration of craftsmanship and innovation.”

The Reverso webcomic was published online on October 17, 2025, with a printed edition offered to select clients and collectors. The Reverso Stories pop-up can be visited at the Dubai Design District, between buildings 9 and 10, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience luxury watchmaking, contemporary art, and immersive storytelling all in one place.