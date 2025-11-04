FeatureLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Cebu residents keep pets, stray animals safe amid floods brought by Typhoon Tino

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin44 mins ago

A netizen took to social media to share heartwarming photos of residents in Poblacion, Talisay, Cebu, who did not leave their furry friends behind amid the flooding and heavy rains caused by Typhoon Tino.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Jojo Dela Cruz Geolin, who witnessed the situation, said some of the dogs were strays, yet concerned residents still took care of them.

According to Geolin, the flooding in the area reportedly began around 8:45 a.m., with water levels rising to waist height.

“Hindi po flood-prone area yung lugar namin pero nang dahil sa rumaragasang tubig from Mananga River in Brgy. Biasong, Talisay City, which is located about more than a kilometer, umabot sa lugar namin yung baha. Biglang umabot hanggang baywang namin yung tubig,” he explained.

Typhoon Tino, internationally known as Kalmaegi, made landfall in Silago, Leyte, and Borbon, Cebu, in the early hours of Tuesday, November 4, prompting Signal No. 4 warnings in several areas.

Meanwhile, he also urged pet owners to ensure the safety of their pets during disasters.

“Your pets are part of your family,” he said. “They have lives too and cannot survive on their own during disasters. We need to listen to their voiceless plea and respond to their needs.”

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin44 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 04T151300.194

Palace: Marcos won’t interfere in House probe on Manila Bay dolomite beach project

1 min ago
iStock 171308641

Marcos orders early release of year-end bonus and ₱5,000 cash gift for government employees

12 mins ago
elias jtv 1

Internet sensation Elias J.TV Band set to bring reggae hits to Abu Dhabi and Dubai

12 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 04T174439.926

Daniel Padilla, Kaila Estrada spotted in matching Addams Family costumes at Halloween party

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button