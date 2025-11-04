Cebu residents keep pets, stray animals safe amid floods brought by Typhoon Tino

A netizen took to social media to share heartwarming photos of residents in Poblacion, Talisay, Cebu, who did not leave their furry friends behind amid the flooding and heavy rains caused by Typhoon Tino.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Jojo Dela Cruz Geolin, who witnessed the situation, said some of the dogs were strays, yet concerned residents still took care of them.

According to Geolin, the flooding in the area reportedly began around 8:45 a.m., with water levels rising to waist height.

“Hindi po flood-prone area yung lugar namin pero nang dahil sa rumaragasang tubig from Mananga River in Brgy. Biasong, Talisay City, which is located about more than a kilometer, umabot sa lugar namin yung baha. Biglang umabot hanggang baywang namin yung tubig,” he explained.

Typhoon Tino, internationally known as Kalmaegi, made landfall in Silago, Leyte, and Borbon, Cebu, in the early hours of Tuesday, November 4, prompting Signal No. 4 warnings in several areas.

Meanwhile, he also urged pet owners to ensure the safety of their pets during disasters.

“Your pets are part of your family,” he said. “They have lives too and cannot survive on their own during disasters. We need to listen to their voiceless plea and respond to their needs.”