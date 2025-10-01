‘Kung ipagpapatuloy ko, baka sila ang huminto.’ He gave up his doctor dream—now a top Filipino architect

Today, Marvin is no longer just that boy from the province who once sacrificed his dream. He is a topnotcher in the Architecture Licensure Exams, a licensed Environmental Planner and Master Plumber, a community leader, and a mentor.

A dream sacrificed

As a child, Marvin dreamed of becoming a doctor. He studied hard, even taking entrance exams in Manila universities and choosing Biology as a pre-med course. But life had other plans. Coming from a modest working-class family, his parents faced a cruel reality: if Marvin pursued his dream in Manila, his younger siblings might have to stop schooling.

Kung ipagpapatuloy ko, baka sila ang huminto. Kaya ako na lang ang nagparaya,” he says, his voice heavy with the weight of that choice.

Heartbroken but determined, Marvin chose Architecture in a state university instead—grateful just for the chance to study at all.

The sacrifice was real, and its cost was deeply felt.

Isang beses lang sa isang taon ko nakikita ang mga magulang ko,” Marvin recalls, his eyes reflecting both longing and understanding.

For families like his, dreams often come with impossible choices. Parents leave home, work abroad, and endure hardship so their children can reach what they cannot. Marvin’s story mirrors the silent struggles of countless Filipino families, where love, sacrifice, and dreams are inseparably intertwined.

The turning point

At first, he drifted through college, unsure if Architecture was truly for him. But in his final year, something shifted. His undergraduate thesis—an ambitious masterplan for a domestic airport complex—ignited his passion.

Years later, destiny brought him to Qatar as a Site Architect for the Doha International Airport renovations. “Parang dininig ng Diyos ang matagal ko nang panalangin. Kung ano ang isinulat ko sa thesis, iyon din ang naging trabaho ko,” Marvin shares with awe. Today, his thesis has also come to life: The Antique Airport is now a reality, a project “by the people, for the people.”

The struggles of an OFW

Marvin’s road abroad wasn’t easy. Before Dubai, he personally handed out dozens of CVs to recruitment agencies in Ermita. “Masaya na ako kahit ma-interview lang at hindi mapili sa daan-daang aplikante,” he recalls. Eventually, one offer came through, giving him the chance to work in Dubai.

In Hong Kong, he worked without a proper visa, forced to exit every two weeks just to stamp his passport. In Qatar, sleepless nights became routine as he pushed himself in project after project.

“May mga panahon na akala ko katapusan na ng mundo,” he admits. Yet every setback became a lesson in resilience. “Hindi ako pumapayag na matalo. Ang hamon, ginagawa kong oportunidad.”

Recognition beyond borders

Today, Marvin is no longer just that boy from the province who once sacrificed his dream. He is a topnotcher in the Architecture Licensure Exams, a licensed Environmental Planner and Master Plumber, a community leader, and a mentor.

In 2024, he became the first architect from Qatar to be named to the The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards—a recognition celebrated across the Middle East.

Ito ay hindi lang para sa akin. Ito ay para sa bawat Pilipinong nangangarap, nagsusumikap, at naglalaan ng sakripisyo,” Marvin says.

His story embodies authenticity, credibility, and inspiration. The recognition also paved the way for others: the following year, four more architects from Qatar were honored.

Giving Back

Marvin never forgot the sacrifices that shaped him. Inspired by his uncle who introduced him to books, he now spends his time mentoring other OFWs for free, helping them pass licensure exams and find their own paths to success.

“Kung dati ako ang nagmamakaawa na turuan, ngayon ako naman ang nagbibigay ng oras—nang walang kapalit.”

For him, true success is measured not in awards but in lives changed. “Kapag may na-engganyo akong tao na magbago at maging mas mabuti, doon ko masasabi na naging matagumpay ako.”

Looking Ahead

Even with all his achievements, Marvin’s dreams are far from finished. He is completing his Master’s thesis in Sustainable Architecture, with plans to pursue a PhD in Environmental Studies. One day, he hopes to return to the Philippines—preferably to the Visayas—where he can teach future generations about the environment and sustainable practices.

His journey has been far from easy, but he believes every detour had a purpose. “Minsan kailangan mo munang maghintay sa runway ng buhay bago ka tuluyang makalipad,” he reflects.

A Story of Hope, A Symbol of Credibility

Marvin’s life is not a tale of instant success, but of sacrifice, resilience, and destiny fulfilled. His The Filipino Times Watchlist Award stands as proof of what the recognition truly represents: credible, exceptional, and globally respected Filipinos who inspire the world.

And for every dreamer who feels lost, Marvin leaves this message:

“Huwag kang susuko. Ang bawat pagsubok ay paghahanda sa inaasam na tagumpay—hindi lang sa materyal, kundi sa tagumpay sa buhay, sa bawat maliit at malaking hakbang patungo sa iyong pangarap.”