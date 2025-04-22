Discover Filipino weaves and destinations with Cebu Pacific’s QR Flight Codes

Picture this: vibrant, intricate patterns and rich colors woven together to represent the daily life, nature, and beliefs of Filipino communities. Each thread is not just a design — it’s a story of the Philippines’ rich cultural heritage, painstakingly crafted by skilled local artisans. From the north to the south, the Philippines boasts a colorful tapestry of traditional weaves that reflect the soul of every region.

Now, Cebu Pacific is offering travelers the chance to explore not only the stunning destinations of the Philippines but also the cultural stories behind these iconic fabrics. All it takes is a simple scan of a QR code, patterned on these weaves, found on billboards, select travel magazines, or at the airport. For Filipinos in the UAE, take pride in spotting it at Deira City Centre Metro station!

Through its “Discover PH: QR Flight Codes” campaign, Cebu Pacific bridges modern technology and age-old traditions. In just one scan, travelers gain access to more than just travel guides — they’re invited into the heart of Filipino culture.

Here are the five traditional weaves featured in Cebu Pacific’s campaign — and the destinations where you can experience these cultural masterpieces in person:

1. Binakol of Ilocos Norte (via Laoag)



Binakol is known for its pattern crafted with straight lines, designed to give the illusion of curves and three-dimensionality. The design mimics movement — representing both protection and harmony with nature.

Explore Ilocos Norte:

Visit the iconic Paoay Church, a UNESCO World Heritage Site recognized for its Baroque architecture

Marvel at the Bangui Windmills, the first power-generating windmill farm in Southeast Asia

Enjoy local favorites like empanada and bagnet

2. Ramit of Mindoro (via San Jose)

Woven by the Mangyan community, Ramit features deep colors and striped patterns that symbolize identity and tradition. It’s often worn during rituals and special occasions.

Explore Mindoro:

Dive into Apo Reef, a UNESCO-protected marine park

Visit Mangyan heritage villages for cultural immersion

Explore the nature through Mt. Iglit-Baco National Park

3. Patadyong of Antique (via Caticlan)



Bold and plaid, the Patadyong is a functional everyday fabric and a symbol of life in the province of Antique. It is often worn by women as a wraparound skirt or shawl.

Explore Antique:

Bathe in the kawa hot baths of Tibiao

Enjoy river tubing in the Bugang River

Discover hidden waterfalls and natural springs

4. Hablon of Iloilo



Once considered fabric for royalty, Hablon boasts a mix of cotton and silk threads woven into bright, elegant patterns. It’s a symbol of Ilonggo pride and resilience.

Explore Iloilo:

Attend the vibrant Dinagyang Festival held every January

Visit the UNESCO-protected Miag-ao Church

Savor Ilonggo cuisine like batchoy and pancit molo

5. Tennun of Basilan (via Zamboanga)

The Tennun, often associated with Yakan weavers, features vivid colors and complex patterns representing daily life and local folklore. Each design tells a unique story.

Explore Zamboanga:

Visit the Yakan Weaving Village

Take a boat to the pink sands of Sta. Cruz Island

Discover Fort Pilar and the colorful vintas

Scan, Learn, Fly

Running until April 25, 2025, Cebu Pacific has partnered with the Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Textile Research Institute (DOST-PTRI) to bring attention to these incredible textile traditions. The airline was even recognized at the National Textile Convention (TelaCon) for its efforts in turning these weaving patterns into functional QR codes — offering a digital window into the cultural significance and stories behind the textiles.

More than promoting flights, Cebu Pacific’s campaign champions a movement: supporting regional culture, celebrating Filipino identity, and encouraging pride in one’s roots.

So the next time you’re stuck in traffic and spot a colorful Cebu Pacific ad, don’t just scroll past it. Scan the code. Book a flight. Discover the Philippines — and the weaves that make us who we are.