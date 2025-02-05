A Heart for Service: A teacher’s impact on OFWs from Bahrain to Uzbekistan

A teacher’s journey from the vibrant classrooms of Bahrain to the heart of Uzbekistan speaks volumes about her compassion and dedication. With a most commendable history in supporting overseas Filipino workers by her good deeds, she now goes into this new phase of service committed to empowering, pursuing persistently her mission to uplift and inspire.

Desiree Pasahol Brigola, 46 years old, of Sta Cruz, Laguna, is an educator whose dedication goes beyond the usual parameters of her profession.

Dess to her friends and colleagues had spent seven years in Bahrain as an exceptional teacher, dedicating her life to a noble cause. Her steadfast dedication to and advocacy for migrant workers, especially domestic helpers confronting intricate medical challenges, significant legal conflicts, and profound personal struggles, has been remarkably laudable.

The COVID-19 pandemic created a pervasive atmosphere of uncertainty worldwide, leading many to experience feelings of isolation and fear. As global borders closed and businesses were compelled to halt operations, Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Bahrain encountered overwhelming obstacles. Desiree emerged as a leader during this crisis, choosing to assist those who were at their most vulnerable.

She became one of the well-respected and trusted figure among the OFWs in Bahrain because of her untiring enthusiasm and commitment. She emerged as a highly dependable source of information, a key point of contact, and a beacon of hope during challenging periods. Her contributions demonstrated the strength of community and the remarkable achievements that can be realized by ordinary individuals when they decide to show compassion and support one another.

Unlike many others, who would have taken advantage of such a vulnerable time to bring attention for themselves, she took an alternative path to help Filipino compatriots.

In recognition of her exceptional contributions, Desiree was awarded by the Philippine Embassy Manama as one of the 10 Outstanding Women during the 2021 National Women’s Month. The award was given to her in appreciation for her indispensable help for the Philippine Embassy’s program, “Bayanihan para kay Kabayan,” during the pandemic year 2020.

With her relentless commitment and leadership in the Philippine Teachers Association of Bahrain (PTAB), she had inspired a lot to get involved in helping those in need. Dess is not just a dedicated teacher; she was also one of the founding members of the Philippine Teachers Association of Bahrain. She had been committed to professional development for her fellow teachers through creating an enabling environment for all-around development. It is through PTAB that Dess has worked assiduously in opening up opportunities for its members to ensure personal and professional success. On top of her classroom duties, she has been actively involved in advocacy work in collaboration with local organizations.

Her notable contributions were appropriately acknowledged. In 2021, during a meaningful ceremony, Desiree was honoured for her significant contributions to the PTAB with a prestigious service award. This accolade recognized her five years of dedicated service, alongside fellow members who have reached similar milestones.

Dess did not orchestrate events or launch campaigns to draw attention to herself or to secure funding for personal benefit. Her consistent objective has been to equip those in her vicinity with the necessary resources to achieve success.

Whether she speaks out for the benefit of housemaids or the homesickness struggles of overseas Filipino workers, she is an inspiring force and a valuable source of motivation for others to strive for what is best for them.

Vanesa M. Perlawan, a 33-year-old educator who has since moved to the United States, was in a tough situation with a school in Bahrain.

Overwhelmed and lost in the maze of the impending legal fight, she finally found a lifeline in Desiree.

“Desiree is such a helpful and dedicated person; she went above and beyond to assist me in my legal fight against my former employer,” Perlawan said.

According to Vanessa, Desiree’s support went far beyond. “Her knowledge, advice, and diligent hard work were indispensable throughout the process,” she added, expressing the huge effect of Desiree’s assistance in her legal challenge.

This leader contrasts sharply with the often transactional approach of some heads of Filipino community organizations in Bahrain who view people only as a means to their own ends. Her driving force was never self-interest; rather, it was profound empathy and a strong desire to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others. The one who listens to their stories and struggles, knowing exactly what they go through, and leads them in ways. Dess did more than simply offering an emotionally supportive presence, she knew practical help was needed.

While in Bahrain, she extended range of service to her fellow OFWs such as: On-Demand Advisory Services. This service gave on-the-spot advice and support regarding indemnity-related problems, FLEXI visa concerns, conflict with employers, maltreatment cases, and those concerning individuals who have run away.

Support for distressed OFWs included the coordinating of referrals for unemployed Filipinos and those receiving medical care to OWWA for food assistance and support.

Similarly, the Free Document Assistance wherein assisting beneficiaries to the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) by offering complimentary printing of all necessary needed documents. Many overseas Filipino workers have to face countless challenges far from the proverbial comforts of home. The said list of challenges includes complex medical issues, serious legal battles, and struggles of a very personal nature magnified by a sense of isolation.

The love derived from her faith is expressed in concrete ways, it began in her local church, Jesus Christ Saves Global Outreach (JCSGO) Bahrain where a basic tenet was instilled in her: the love of one’s brothers and sisters is equivalent to loving God. The seemingly simple principle has become the bedrock upon which she bases her life as an OFW. It goes beyond weekend service, it is lived reality by dint of its effect on her actions and relationships with others in the Filipino community abroad. She also participated at the center of a community called to help homeless people in France — a program of JCSGO.

As she admires the beauty of Uzbekistan, she discovers not merely a place of employment but a vibrant canvas upon which to illustrate a life rich with love, resilience, and hope. Currently, she is engaged in her master’s studies in education, thereby investing in her own future while simultaneously fostering the aspirations of her only son, Reynald Josua, and motivating her fellow compatriots to help one another. With each lesson acquired and every obstacle surmounted, she is establishing a legacy that will reach beyond borders, demonstrating that education serves not only as a pathway to personal achievement but also as a formidable instrument for uplifting an entire community. (Cecil V. Ancheta, Filipino Writers’ Circle)