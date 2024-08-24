UAE, PH mark 50 years of strong bilateral ties

The Philippines and the United Arab Emirates celebrated their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations on August 19, 2024, marking five decades of strong bilateral ties.

This partnership, which began on August 19, 1974, has been strengthened by the establishment of key offices, state visits, and bilateral talks throughout the years.

In this issue, we will explore how this strong partnership has driven growth and paved the way to a brighter future for both countries and their people through mutual interests and agreements on labor, trade, investment, and technology, among others.

‘Katas ng UAE, maraming job opportunities’

A key benefit of this partnership is the increased job opportunities and career growth for Filipinos. In 2017, after productive talks, the two countries set up the Joint Cooperation Committee, leading to four labor agreements, including the Convention on the Recognition of Skilled Employment.

This agreement allows Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to have their documents authenticated by the Department of Foreign Affairs in the Philippines (Apostille) and attested by the UAE Embassy in the Philippines, as well as the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ensuring their qualifications are fully recognized and increasing their chances of landing higher-paying jobs.

According to a national survey conducted by The Filipino Times in 2021 and presented during the Global Business Forum-ASEAN, which was organized by Dubai Chamber at Expo 2020, there were over a million Filipino professionals in the UAE, making them one of the largest expatriate populations in the country. The survey also revealed that nearly 89% of Filipino professionals had high prospects for a salary increase in 2022.

Bilateral talks have also increased employment opportunities. Last year, the late former Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople reported that the UAE had been actively seeking healthcare professionals.

‘Ako, pati trabaho ko, protektado’

Aside from great career opportunities, OFWs in the UAE are also well-protected in terms of their jobs and welfare. Three more labor agreements were signed in 2017, including the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Labor Cooperation, the MOU on Employment in Domestic Service, and the Labor Exchange Supervision Agreement.

These agreements help Filipinos by enhancing labor protection, ensuring fair treatment, and improving working conditions in the UAE. On top of that, the MOU on Combating Human Trafficking actively safeguards OFWs’ safety, providing protection beyond job security. With these protections in place, the UAE stands out as a top destination for Filipino workers, ranking second after Saudi Arabia in the 2022 Philippine Statistics Authority survey.

‘Magkasamang aasenso’

Beyond people, diplomatic relations are also boosting trade between the two countries. Just recently, at the sidelines of the COP28 held in the UAE, the Terms of Reference for negotiating a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) were signed by former Philippine Trade Secretary Fred Pascual and Minister of State for Foreign Trade H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

This free trade agreement aims to boost investments, streamline trade, and create new opportunities for professionals and businesses. Additionally, the Philippines seeks to expand market access for exporting halal products, tropical fruits, and high-end goods to the UAE through the CEPA.

The UAE is the Philippines’ second-largest trade partner in the Middle East and Africa, handling about 30% of the country’s trade with the region, according to state news agency WAM.

Existing bilateral ties have already made Filipino snacks, beverages, food ingredients, and dairy products available in the UAE, giving OFWs a comforting sense of familiarity. Recently, the Philippines introduced more halal-friendly Filipino products to the UAE market at Gulfood 2024.

The CEPA aims to strengthen trade ties, lower tariffs, and ease barriers while attracting more investments and new joint ventures. In the first half of 2023, trade between the UAE and the Philippines, excluding oil, hit US$500 million, a 19.4% increase from the previous year. In 2022, total non-oil trade was US$1.9 billion, twice as much as the preceding two years combined.

‘UAE is a friend indeed’

But this partnership is not just rooted in trade and economics. As the saying goes, a friend in need is a friend indeed, and the UAE has demonstrated this through its humanitarian efforts. Their support is directed to Filipinos back in our country.

Recently, under the directives of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE sent 80 tons of relief aid to the Philippines following Typhoon Carina to assist those affected by landslides and floods.

However, this isn’t the first time the UAE has offered a helping hand to the Philippines. As a steadfast ally, the UAE has consistently provided aid through organizations like the Emirates Red Crescent. They supported the Philippines during Typhoon Haiyan in 2013, the Taal Volcano eruption in 2020, and the pandemic with PPE, medical supplies, and 100,000 doses of vaccines. They also sent 50 RT-PCR machines and testing kits on August 19, 2022, and a 50-ton shipment of relief goods, food, and medicine on June 12, 2023, for the Mayon Volcano situation.

‘What’s next?’

Beyond all the established agreements and humanitarian efforts, the UAE and the Philippines are also working together in other fields like space technology, AI, and military defense.

In 2023, the Philippines and the UAE signed agreements to boost digital infrastructure and collaborate on space research for disaster management, food security, and agriculture. These deals aim to advance tech services, create job opportunities, and strengthen space exploration. The two countries are also negotiating an MOU on Scientific and Technological Cooperation, including AI.

On the other hand, both countries also aim to boost security cooperation through finalizing defense agreements. Last year, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, Jr. met with UAE Ambassador to the Philippines Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi to discuss this. Once finalized, the agreements will cover education, training exchanges, and industry partnerships.

This ongoing support and collaboration highlight the deep and evolving friendship between the Philippines and the UAE. As we celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations, it is clear that our bond has grown stronger, with promising developments paving the way for a bright future for both nations and their people.

Amidst all these partnerships and deals toward greater collaboration and mutual prosperity, Filipinos can only express deep gratitude and appreciation. Maraming salamat, UAE! Here’s to more years of friendship and shared success!