‘Shukran UAE!’: Filipino nurses, healthcare frontliners thank UAE for Golden Visa opportunity

Filipino frontliners in the UAE express their sincerest gratitude to the UAE government who gave them the opportunity to stay in the country for another 10 years, through the Golden Visa program for frontliners.

This July, the government approved a number of Golden Visas specifically for frontliners in recognition of the efforts they exerted especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike Siapno, a COVID-19 team leader and response nurse, said that dozens of his fellow Filipino frontliners were thrilled with the good news.

“It’s really an answered prayer. Kasalukuyan ako ay nagtratrabaho sa COVID-19 Clinical Vaccine Study Research. Ramdam ko na nakita ng management ang sakripisyo at dedikasyon naming mga Pinoy sa aming trabaho bilang frontliners kaya naman sila na rin mismo ang nagbigay ng pambihirang pagkakataon para sa blessing na ito,” said Siapno in an interview with The Filipino Times.

The Pangasinan native said that this gesture from the UAE government uplifted their spirits, and committed that they will continue to provide the best services they can as frontliners.

“To the UAE Government of UAE, especially to PRESIDENT H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, words cannot express my gratitude for as one of the newest ‘Golden Visa’ holders. I assure you that I will do my best for the service of this country & for humanity as my way of thanking the UAE for this blessing. Again, thank you so much for the privilege given to us,” said Siapno.

Apart from the 10-year visa validity, the Golden Visa also allows its holder to sponsor residence for their spouse and children with no age limit. Golden Visa holders are also allowed to stay outside the UAE for more than six months, and could be given six months of entry visa with multiple entries to proceed with residence inssuance. They also no longer need sponsors and/or employers, and aren’t limited to any maximum number of support service laborers.

In the event of the death of the Golden Visa holder, their family members are also permitted to stay in the UAE until the end of their residence permit.

Samuel Magsombol, a Radiographer for over 13 years in Abu Dhabi, was also surprised when he got his Golden Visa. He recalled that he and his team of Filipino frontliners were amongst those who faced the virus head on, at a time when there weren’t any vaccines available yet during the first onset of COVID-19 in 2020.

“Naalala ko noong nakaraang taon sinabi ng UAE Govt na magbibigay sila ng Golden Visa sa mga Frontliners upang manatili at patuloy na makapagbigay kami ng serbisyong medical para buong komunidad ng UAE. Lalo sa panahon ng mataas na kaso ng COVID-19 virus at wala pang bakuna para sa lahat. Madami din frontliners ang patuloy na nagbigay ng kanilang serbisyo sa kabila ng panganib na dala ng coronavirus, alang alang sa karamihan na tinamaan ng sakit,” said Magsombol.

The Batangeño also thanked the UAE for giving fellow frontliners an opportunity to stay for longer and for the opportunity to even launch a business, which is part of the benefits of Golden Visa holders.

“Maraming Salamat sa UAE Federal Govt sa pagbibigay nila sa aming mga Frontliners ng Golden Visa makasiguro ang aming pamliya na may trabaho, ganun din ang benefits nito at pgkakataon na magkaroon ng sariling business sa loob ng 10 taon,” said Magsombol.

The Filipino Times spoke to several more frontliners who also received their Golden Visa and expressed their gratitude to the UAE’s leadership for this opportunity.