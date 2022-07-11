FeatureLatest NewsTFT News

‘Shukran UAE!’: Filipino nurses, healthcare frontliners thank UAE for Golden Visa opportunity

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 3 mins ago

Filipino frontliners in the UAE express their sincerest gratitude to the UAE government who gave them the opportunity to stay in the country for another 10 years, through the Golden Visa program for frontliners.

This July, the government approved a number of Golden Visas specifically for frontliners in recognition of the efforts they exerted especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

nurse golden visa mike siapno

Mike Siapno, a COVID-19 team leader and response nurse, said that dozens of his fellow Filipino frontliners were thrilled with the good news.

“It’s really an answered prayer. Kasalukuyan ako ay nagtratrabaho sa COVID-19 Clinical Vaccine Study Research. Ramdam ko na nakita ng management ang sakripisyo at dedikasyon naming mga Pinoy sa aming trabaho bilang frontliners kaya naman sila na rin mismo ang nagbigay ng pambihirang pagkakataon para sa blessing na ito,” said Siapno in an interview with The Filipino Times.

The Pangasinan native said that this gesture from the UAE government uplifted their spirits, and committed that they will continue to provide the best services they can as frontliners.

“To the UAE Government of UAE, especially to PRESIDENT H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, words cannot express my gratitude for as one of the newest ‘Golden Visa’ holders. I assure you that I will do my best for the service of this country & for humanity as my way of thanking the UAE for this blessing. Again, thank you so much for the privilege given to us,” said Siapno.

Apart from the 10-year visa validity, the Golden Visa also allows its holder to sponsor residence for their spouse and children with no age limit. Golden Visa holders are also allowed to stay outside the UAE for more than six months, and could be given six months of entry visa with multiple entries to proceed with residence inssuance. They also no longer need sponsors and/or employers, and aren’t limited to any maximum number of support service laborers.

In the event of the death of the Golden Visa holder, their family members are also permitted to stay in the UAE until the end of their residence permit.

nurse golden visa sam magsombol

Samuel Magsombol, a Radiographer for over 13 years in Abu Dhabi, was also surprised when he got his Golden Visa. He recalled that he and his team of Filipino frontliners were amongst those who faced the virus head on, at a time when there weren’t any vaccines available yet during the first onset of COVID-19 in 2020.

“Naalala ko noong nakaraang taon sinabi ng UAE Govt na magbibigay sila ng Golden Visa sa mga Frontliners upang manatili at patuloy na makapagbigay kami ng serbisyong medical para buong komunidad ng UAE. Lalo sa panahon ng mataas na kaso ng COVID-19 virus at wala pang bakuna para sa lahat. Madami din frontliners ang patuloy na nagbigay ng kanilang serbisyo sa kabila ng panganib na dala ng coronavirus, alang alang sa karamihan na tinamaan ng sakit,” said Magsombol.

The Batangeño also thanked the UAE for giving fellow frontliners an opportunity to stay for longer and for the opportunity to even launch a business, which is part of the benefits of Golden Visa holders.

“Maraming Salamat sa UAE Federal Govt sa pagbibigay nila sa aming mga Frontliners ng Golden Visa makasiguro ang aming pamliya na may trabaho, ganun din ang benefits nito at pgkakataon na magkaroon ng sariling business sa loob ng 10 taon,” said Magsombol.

The Filipino Times spoke to several more frontliners who also received their Golden Visa and expressed their gratitude to the UAE’s leadership for this opportunity.

Ericson Halos Radiographer, 10 years in UAE "Maraming Salamat sa bihirang pagkakataon na ipinagkaloob ng gobyerno ng UAE sa atin. Maaaring dahil gusto ng UAE na mapalawak at mapanatili ang bilang ng mga manggagawa partikular sa sektor ng kalusugan. Isa rin itong hakbang upang mapangalagaan at mas mabigyan tayo ng maraming oportinidad. Nawa ay pagbutihan at pag igihan pa natin lalo ang ating trabaho upang masuklian ang kagandahang loob na ito. Ipamalas ang galing at magsumikap sa trabahong ginagampanan,"
Ericson Halos
Radiographer, 10 years in UAE
“Maraming Salamat sa bihirang pagkakataon na ipinagkaloob ng gobyerno ng UAE sa atin. Maaaring dahil gusto ng UAE na mapalawak at mapanatili ang bilang ng mga manggagawa partikular sa sektor ng kalusugan. Isa rin itong hakbang upang mapangalagaan at mas mabigyan tayo ng maraming oportinidad. Nawa ay pagbutihan at pag igihan pa natin lalo ang ating trabaho upang masuklian ang kagandahang loob na ito. Ipamalas ang galing at magsumikap sa trabahong ginagampanan,”
Francis Paul John Rosana Nurse, 6 years in UAE "Taos puso akong nag papasalamat sa magandang biyaya nabinigay sa akin ng UAE. Sa kabila ng hirap na nararanasan namin bilang Frontliner na dala ng pandemic, dagdag pa nito bilang OFW ay nawalay kami ng matagal na panahon sa aming mga pamilya, ang mag kakaroon na kami ng pag kakataon na makauwi o madala namin ang pamilya namin dito sa UAE. Sa 10 taon na Visa madaming benipisyo na ang mararanasan namin,"
Francis Paul John Rosana
Nurse, 6 years in UAE
“Taos puso akong nag papasalamat sa magandang biyaya nabinigay sa akin ng UAE. Sa kabila ng hirap na nararanasan namin bilang Frontliner na dala ng pandemic, dagdag pa nito bilang OFW ay nawalay kami ng matagal na panahon sa aming mga pamilya, ang mag kakaroon na kami ng pag kakataon na makauwi o madala namin ang pamilya namin dito sa UAE. Sa 10 taon na Visa madaming benipisyo na ang mararanasan namin,”
Maricar Andres Nurse, 15 years in UAE "I've been a nurse in a government hospital in the UAE for almost 13 years, and when covid was just a novel virus, I was sent out on a mission transfer to be trained and prepare a COVID-19 hospital. I experienced the highs and lows of this pandemic - which is why I feel so blessed to be one of the staff of the clinical trial vaccination and became part of the study of a COVID-19 vaccine. I recently got deployed to go back to one of the UAE government hospitals to their inpatient department. I was about to qive up and rest but got really motivated by the sincere appreciation of this government to their frontline heroes,"
Maricar Andres
Nurse, 15 years in UAE
“I’ve been a nurse in a government hospital in the UAE for almost 13 years, and when covid was just a novel virus, I was sent out on a mission transfer to be trained and prepare a COVID-19 hospital. I experienced the highs and lows of this pandemic – which is why I feel so blessed to be one of the staff of the clinical trial vaccination and became part of the study of a COVID-19 vaccine. I recently got deployed to go back to one of the UAE government hospitals to their inpatient department. I was about to qive up and rest but got really motivated by the sincere appreciation of this government to their frontline heroes,”
Ma. Katrina Felisilda Nurse, 12 years in UAE "Working as Covid19 Responder in UAE takes a lot of courage and sacrifices. We chose to stick on what we oath to execute our profession whenever or wherever regardless of how difficult it is. Hard work and dedication and selfless act of choosing to take a stand in helping UAE achieved their goals for the betterment of all humanity. I did not expect this privilege to have a 10 yrs golden visa in UAE as a normal or regular employee in this country. I was really clueless. I am grateful beyond measure to the federal government of UAE for appreciating our hard work in this country and for showing us how they value our sacrifices. Shukran Khatir UAE, maraming maraming salamat,"
Ma. Katrina Felisilda
Nurse, 12 years in UAE
“Working as Covid19 Responder in UAE takes a lot of courage and sacrifices. We chose to stick on what we oath to execute our profession whenever or wherever regardless of how difficult it is. Hard work and dedication and selfless act of choosing to take a stand in helping UAE achieved their goals for the betterment of all humanity. I did not expect this privilege to have a 10 yrs golden visa in UAE as a normal or regular employee in this country. I was really clueless. I am grateful beyond measure to the federal government of UAE for appreciating our hard work in this country and for showing us how they value our sacrifices.
Shukran Khatir UAE, maraming maraming salamat,”
Charisse Mae Lomon Nurse, 5 years in UAE "Despite the high risk of the Covid-19 pandemic, and even after being infected two-three times with the delta and omicron virus, I still stood up, ask God for strength and protection and went out there to continue to fight on the battlefield. This has never been a hindrance for me to serve. Thank you United Arab Emirates. I'm very grateful for having been granted with Golden Visa and for recognizing and acknowledging our sacrifices. It is such a great privilege. I will continue to serve people with all my heart and spread love. Let us continue to perform our duty as Nurses despite many challenges with humility, dedication, and commitment toward excellence because it is our calling to serve humanity,"
Charisse Mae Lomon
Nurse, 5 years in UAE
“Despite the high risk of the Covid-19 pandemic, and even after being infected two-three times with the delta and omicron virus, I still stood up, ask God for strength and protection and went out there to continue to fight on the battlefield. This has never been a hindrance for me to serve. Thank you United Arab Emirates. I’m very grateful for having been granted with Golden Visa and for recognizing and acknowledging our sacrifices. It is such a great privilege. I will continue to serve people with all my heart and spread love. Let us continue to perform our duty as Nurses despite many challenges with humility, dedication, and commitment toward excellence because it is our calling to serve humanity,”

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 3 mins ago
Photo of Neil Bie

Neil Bie

Neil Bie is the Assistant Editor for The Filipino Times, responsible for gathering news that will resonate among OFW readers in the UAE, Philippines, and around 200 countries, where the platform reaches both Filipinos and worldwide audiences. ||| Get in touch with Neil at: Facebook: Neil Bie ||| Email: [email protected]||| or by sending a message to the Facebook page of The Filipino Times at: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/

Related Articles

annabelle rama rowena guanzon

‘Akala mo CCTV ka ni Ruffa’: Annabelle Rama defends Ruffa from Guanzon’s allegations

2 hours ago
Kyrgyztan Avalanche twitter Rebecca Rambar

WATCH: Glacier collapse triggers avalanche in Kyrgyztan

3 hours ago
Phillip Lazaro

Kapuso director, actor Phillip Lazaro passes away

4 hours ago
China on map 1

Farmers in China pay for homes with watermelons, garlic, peaches

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button