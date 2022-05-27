Baby’s cute monthly milestone photos, sweeps the internet

Netizens cannot help but gush over 11-month-old baby Calyx’s monthly milestone photos which went viral on the internet recently.

The creative themes of his shoots are attracting a lot of attention especially with majority of it being centered on Pinoy’s well-loved community workers such that of a taho vendor, jeepney driver, fisherman and butcher.

In photo: Baby Calyx posing as a Street sweeper during his 10th month milestone.

Calyx Ramos Gonzaga is the first-born of couple Jamie Lynn Salenga Ramos from Bataan and Xyruz Cuevas Gonzaga from Antipolo City, Manila.

In TFT’s interview with baby Calyx’s mom, Jamie Ramos shared that the she finds the netizens’ reaction overwhelming and heart-warming.

“We didn’t expect po kasi na magiging viral siya. Although nung jeepney driver concept medyo madami na din po talagang natuwa kay Calyx, pero ‘di lang din po talaga namin in-expect na this time sa magtataho, sobrang dami ng mas makaka-appreciate po sa kanya,” said Jamie.

Photos of Baby Calyx as a ‘taho’ vendor during his 11-month milestone posted last May 16.

When asked how they choose the theme for their monthly shoots, Jamie shared that they initially started with Calyx posing as a BTS Army fan but eventually figured a way to honor our hardworking laborers.

“For the concept, first it was because of my love for BTS, but along the way, nag-isip po ako ng something unique, pero at the same time, ‘di kailangan gumastos ng mahal. That time, na-realize ko na maraming driver yung naapektuhan ng pandemic. So, doon nag-start ‘yung concept ng manggagawang Pilipino; to cheer them up and also to acknowledge their hardwork po,” said Jamie.

Baby Calyx’s parents said that they have no particular profession in mind for their child when he grows up but will surely support him whatever career he chooses.

“My only dream for him is to be happy and healthy, specially with our current situation. Para sa amin, maging healthy and safe siya, ok na po. And with regards po sa magiging profession nya paglaki, its up to him po. We will wholeheartedly support him kahit ano pong piliin nya, basta nasa tama po,” said Jamie.

With Baby Calyx gaining fans from all walks of life, many are anticipating what could he dress up next month which is also the month when he celebrates his 1st birthday.

We can all watch out and send our birthday greetings to his Facebook page which was originally created by his parents to share Calyx’s milestones for their friends and families.

Here’s a run-down of Baby Calyx‘s monthly milestone photoshoots:

Month 1 – BTS Army Assemble

During his first month, Baby Calyx’s posed as a fan of K-pop stars BTS.

Month 2 – Mugshot of a baby caught for stealing your heart

Month 3 – Breaking news! Baby, arrested for extreme cuteness

Month 4 – Presidential candidate Baby Calyx

Month 5 – Mr. President Calyx Gonzaga

Month 6 – Santa Calyx with a bonus photo of him as a firecracker during the New Year’s Eve

Month 7 – Manong Jeepney Driver Calyx

Month 8 – Calyx the Fisherman

Month 9 – Baby Calyx poses as a Meat vendor

Month 10 – Street Vendor

Month 11 – Taho vendor

Yung magbasa po ng mga positive comments ang sarap po ng pakiramdam lalo na po yung mga nka appreciate nung effort ko po