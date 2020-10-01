MVP-led company starts hiring OFWs

The NLEX Corporation, an infrastructure firm of Manny Pangilinan’s Metro Pacific Investments Corp, announced that some 1,500 jobs are up for grabs for the ongoing construction of the 8-kilometer NLEX Connector, and displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will be prioritized.

The job opportunities are open for technical and skilled workers, as part of the company’s bid to accelerate the infrastructure project.

“Being a government partner in infrastructure building, NLEX Corporation and the entire Metro Pacific Tollways group are keen in helping the economy recover from the adverse effects of the pandemic. With our ongoing projects, we can create more opportunities for people thus propel growth in the country,” said NLEX President and General Manager J. Luigi L. Bautista.

Earlier, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and Department of Labor and Employment advised companies involved in the government’s “Build, Build, Build” program to extend employment assistance to repatriated OFWs especially those who were previously employed in construction.

The expressway will traverse the Caloocan Interchange, 5th Avenue/C3 Road in Caloocan City pass through España, and eventually link up with the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 at PUP Sta. Mesa in Manila.

“We are currently working on the first five-kilometer section of the NLEX Connector from Grace Park, Caloocan City to España St., Sampaloc, Manila. As projected, more than 1,500 workers are needed to accelerate the construction works,” said Bautista.

Targeted for completion in 2021, the P23-B NLEX Connector aims to significantly cut travel time from NLEX to South Luzon Expressway from two hours to about 20 minutes, and provide improved accessibility for cargo trucks bound for the Manila Ports (North and South Harbor) and the international airports such as NAIA and Clark.