UAE-based Filipino traveler who circumnavigated the world shares wanderlust journey

A man in India has died after his relatives allegedly unplugged his ventilator so they can plug an air conditioner, as the temperature reaches 106 degrees. According to a report by Indian Express, the 40-year-old man was admitted to the ICU unit of Maharao Bhimsingh...
Emirates to fly home Filipinos across eight flights this July
Emirates plans to operate eight flights between Dubai and Clark International Airport, during the month of July, allowing travellers currently in the Philippines to connect to any destination on Emirates' current network of 40 destinations in the GCC, Asia Pacific,...
High-end salon in New York that offers haircut as high as USD1,000 starts serving 1,200 people in waitlist
A high-end salon in Manhattan that offers haircuts as high as USD1,000 have started working on its backlog of clients—as many as 1,200—as New York reopens businesses after three months of lockdown due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a report by Washington Post,...
AFP aids in repatriation of over 299 distressed overseas Filipinos
The Armed Forces of the Philippines announced the success of its recent Joint Task Force Pag-Pauli (JTFP) that saw 299 overseas Filipinos repatriated and reunited with their families in the Philippines. All repatriated Filipinos had been affected by the conflict and...
Let us all admit, the Philippine passport is not as flexible as those from Western countries. Some of the most famous countries need visas prior to arrival, and application for that alone can discourage many Filipino aspiring travelers.
However, Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Andie Andros, a planning engineer who has been living in the UAE for over three years, has shown that wanderlust knows no boundaries. Having armed himself with enough passion and knowledge around the ins and outs of traveling, he was able to circumnavigate the world, setting foot in seven continents and pedaling along the scenic spots of the world’s most remote islands. And yes, he made it all work with a Philippine passport.
“I want every Filipino with a Philippine passport to know while our passport is not ideal for mainstream backpacking, it is possible to visit the world’s most awesome places. This is why in my blog, I constantly give advice on how to travel despite the visa restrictions,” he said.
Andros began to quench his thirst for adventure prior to completing his master’s degree in Engineering. As a way to kill boredom, he began to plan his first solo trip alone.
“I was scared to do this alone at first, but I thought ‘why not accept the challenge?’ I want to feel the world while it’s there,” he said.
Thus, his series of backpacking adventures began, traveling region by region, and then, continent by continent—his itchy feet reaching as far as Antarctica.
Even when he moved to the UAE, he still continued exploring new places. Before he knew it, he has already reached 100 countries.
His wildest feat in travel, however, was when he circumnavigated the world. He went from the UAE to the westernmost part of the world such as Uruguay, Chile, Alaska, and US, and traversed to the East via the Philippines.
While the challenge can be daunting, Andros said it’s incredibly doable once you book flights and set your itinerary away ahead of the trip.
“My favorite part of the trip was biking alone and hiking the scenic spots of Easter Island, Chile. I love biking with nature, and I truly enjoyed hiking the beautiful mountains of Easter Island,” he said.
Andros said that while the world continues to stand still due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), he said he still tries to inspire his readers for a better future through sharing his journeys, as well as providing backpacking tips.
“When the crisis is over, I hope you follow your passion and where your happiness lies. Live a life to inspire, live a life with a sense of accomplishment, live a life you will remember,” he said.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
