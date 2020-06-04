Thursday, June 4, 2020

Jun 04 20, 1:38 pm

PH resumes COVID-19 clinical trials for hydroxychloroquine

Jun 04 2020

The Philippines is set to resume the solidarity trials for hydroxychloroquine as the world continues to assess the viability of the drug as a possible treatment against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The World Health Organization temporarily put a halt to the...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Enjoy nonstop data, nonstop calls from du

by | Feature

Jun. 04, 20 | 1:38 pm

du prepaid customers now have more options to enjoy connecting with their loved ones via data and calls with du’s latest unlimited offer.

For only Dh 55 per month, prepaid customers can enjoy nonstop data and nonstop calls at 5 fils per minute. Calls are eligible for countries including the Philippines, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Egypt.

Prepaid customers only need to subscribe by dialling *135*120# and follow the instructions on their mobile phones.

Apart from the pocket-friendly rates for calls, users also get to enjoy nonstop data as well.

Users will get an SMS confirmation once they have successfully subscribed to their bundle, which will automatically be renewed each month.

To learn more information about du’s latest offer visit: https://www.du.ae/personal/mobile/specialoffers/nonstop55

Jobs

Latest News

Enjoy nonstop data, nonstop calls from du

Enjoy nonstop data, nonstop calls from du

Jun 4, 2020

du prepaid customers now have more options to enjoy connecting with their loved ones via data and calls with du's latest unlimited offer. For only Dh 55 per month, prepaid customers can enjoy nonstop data and nonstop calls at 5 fils per minute. Calls are eligible for...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Feature
WATCH: UAE-based Filipina frontliner made her daughter wear PPE on her 7th birthday so they can hug
Published On  June 4, 2020
Filipinos share why they want to stay in the UAE despite COVID-19; express confidence about the country’s recovery
Published On  June 4, 2020
FilSoc to host live video streaming of the 122nd Philippine Independence Day 2020 celebration
Published On  June 3, 2020
Close