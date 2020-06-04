Enjoy nonstop data, nonstop calls from du

du prepaid customers now have more options to enjoy connecting with their loved ones via data and calls with du’s latest unlimited offer.

For only Dh 55 per month, prepaid customers can enjoy nonstop data and nonstop calls at 5 fils per minute. Calls are eligible for countries including the Philippines, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Egypt.

Prepaid customers only need to subscribe by dialling *135*120# and follow the instructions on their mobile phones.

Apart from the pocket-friendly rates for calls, users also get to enjoy nonstop data as well.

Users will get an SMS confirmation once they have successfully subscribed to their bundle, which will automatically be renewed each month.

To learn more information about du’s latest offer visit: https://www.du.ae/personal/mobile/specialoffers/nonstop55