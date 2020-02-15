Head home towards the Philippines with affordable tickets from Singapore Airlines

Filipinos who wish to spend more time with the families back in the Philippines can now enjoy discounted flight tickets with Singapore Airlines.

Travelers who manage to book their tickets by February 19 will enjoy tickets starting from Dh1495 for a round trip ticket from Dubai to Manila. Travel dates are until January 31, 2021 so there are many dates to choose from, for a minimum stay of 3 days to a maximum of up to 3 months.

Baggage allowance for passengers for both inbound and outbound flights will be 40kg, with Dh200 surcharge applicable for outbound travel from Dubai during Thursdays and Fridays. Passengers may change their itineraries for a charge of USD$50 and will be charged USD$100 for a no-show fee. Singapore stopovers are permitted with a charge of USD$50 one-way.

Other terms and conditions for passengers are available at their official website: https://www.singaporeair.com

