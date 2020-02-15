Head home towards the Philippines with affordable tickets from Singapore Airlines

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MOHAP, announced on Monday a new case of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), bringing the number of those infected in the UAE to nine. The latest case, a 37-year old Chinese, was diagnosed during a routine check-up conducted as per...
Earthquake Alert: Ras Al Khaimah residents feel slight tremors following 5.7 quake in Iran
Several residents, particularly those from Ras Al Khaimah and the northern Emirates, have reported that they felt slight tremors earlier today, February 16. The UAE's National Center for Meteorology and Seismology (NCM) confirmed this, following a magnitude 5.7...
DOLE: PH eyes repatriating Filipinos from cruise ship in Japan
The Philippine government is mulling on the possibility of bringing home hundreds of Filipino seafarers from a quarantined cruise ship, Diamond Princess, in Japan. “Merong report to that effect na, as early as bago ako umalis, meron nang repatriation process na...
WATCH: Car causes multiple vehicular accident in Sharjah
A vehicle was about turn to the main road in Sharjah when it was rammed by a car driving on the shoulder. The SUV was joining the highway from split road when it was rammed and turned over twice before stopping at the middle of the highway. RELATED STORY: Two visiting...
Filipinos who wish to spend more time with the families back in the Philippines can now enjoy discounted flight tickets with Singapore Airlines.
Travelers who manage to book their tickets by February 19 will enjoy tickets starting from Dh1495 for a round trip ticket from Dubai to Manila. Travel dates are until January 31, 2021 so there are many dates to choose from, for a minimum stay of 3 days to a maximum of up to 3 months.
Baggage allowance for passengers for both inbound and outbound flights will be 40kg, with Dh200 surcharge applicable for outbound travel from Dubai during Thursdays and Fridays. Passengers may change their itineraries for a charge of USD$50 and will be charged USD$100 for a no-show fee. Singapore stopovers are permitted with a charge of USD$50 one-way.
Other terms and conditions for passengers are available at their official website: https://www.singaporeair.com
Singapore Airlines has come a long way since our founding in 1972. Now an internationally-respected brand, we have become one of the world’s leading carriers with an advanced fleet of aircraft.
With one of the world’s youngest fleets in the air, a network spanning six continents, and the Singapore Girl as an iconic symbol of quality customer care and service, we have earned a reputation as an innovative market leader, combining quality products with excellent service.
