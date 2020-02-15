Sunday, February 16, 2020

Feb 15 20, 3:55 am

UAE Ministry of Health announces new case of coronavirus

Feb 16 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MOHAP, announced on Monday a new case of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), bringing the number of those infected in the UAE to nine. The latest case, a 37-year old Chinese, was diagnosed during a routine check-up conducted as per...

DOLE: PH eyes repatriating Filipinos from cruise ship in Japan

Feb 16 2020

The Philippine government is mulling on the possibility of bringing home hundreds of Filipino seafarers from a quarantined cruise ship, Diamond Princess, in Japan. “Merong report to that effect na, as early as bago ako umalis, meron nang repatriation process na...

WATCH: Car causes multiple vehicular accident in Sharjah

Feb 16 2020

A vehicle was about turn to the main road in Sharjah when it was rammed by a car driving on the shoulder. The SUV was joining the highway from split road when it was rammed and turned over twice before stopping at the middle of the highway. RELATED STORY: Two visiting...

Head home towards the Philippines with affordable tickets from Singapore Airlines

by | Feature, Travel

Feb. 15, 20 | 3:55 am

Filipinos who wish to spend more time with the families back in the Philippines can now enjoy discounted flight tickets with Singapore Airlines.

Travelers who manage to book their tickets by February 19 will enjoy tickets starting from Dh1495 for a round trip ticket from Dubai to Manila. Travel dates are until January 31, 2021 so there are many dates to choose from, for a minimum stay of 3 days to a maximum of up to 3 months.

Baggage allowance for passengers for both inbound and outbound flights will  be 40kg, with Dh200 surcharge applicable for outbound travel from Dubai during Thursdays and Fridays. Passengers may change their itineraries for a charge of USD$50 and will be charged USD$100 for a no-show fee. Singapore stopovers are permitted with a charge of USD$50 one-way.

Other terms and conditions for passengers are available at their official website: https://www.singaporeair.com

Singapore Airlines has come a long way since our founding in 1972. Now an internationally-respected brand, we have become one of the world’s leading carriers with an advanced fleet of aircraft.

With one of the world’s youngest fleets in the air, a network spanning six continents, and the Singapore Girl as an iconic symbol of quality customer care and service, we have earned a reputation as an innovative market leader, combining quality products with excellent service.

Latest News

UAE Ministry of Health announces new case of coronavirus

UAE Ministry of Health announces new case of coronavirus

Feb 16, 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MOHAP, announced on Monday a new case of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), bringing the number of those infected in the UAE to nine. The latest case, a 37-year old Chinese, was diagnosed during a routine check-up conducted as per...

‘It’s a wrap bro,’: Aaron Gordon says he’s done with dunk contest

‘It’s a wrap bro,’: Aaron Gordon says he’s done with dunk contest

Feb 16, 2020

After two controversial upsets in NBA slam dunk contest, Aaron Gordon called it quits. “No, it’s a wrap, bro. It’s a wrap, “ Gordon said. “I feel like I should have two trophies, you know what I mean? It’s over for that. My next goal is going to be trying to win the...

Derrick Jones Jr. wins NBA slam dunk contest in controversial finish

Derrick Jones Jr. wins NBA slam dunk contest in controversial finish

Feb 16, 2020

Derrick Jones Jr. edged out his opponents in the sought after NBA All-star Slam Dunk Contest on Sunday. The Miami Heat center player, however, won the trophy in controversial finish after a fierce battle with Aaron Gordon. The contest went overtime as the two went toe...

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

Close