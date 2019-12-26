Sunday, December 29, 2019

Dec 26 19, 5:29 pm

UAE police arrest expat woman for ‘witchcraft’ practice

Dec 29 2019

A European woman was arrested by Abu Dhabi Police arrested over her alleged witchcraft practices. Authorities received an anonymous tip about the woman's practices. After an investigation was conducted, the woman was reportedly caught using tricks and fake rituals....

Only residency card needed to get health care in Saudi

Dec 29 2019

Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia need only to present their residency cards when they go to hospitals or pharmacies.   This applies to those who are insured by any health care insurance company in Saudi.   “Para sa iyong kaalaman, mula Enero 1, 2020, ang iyong...

39 victims of ‘killer’ lambanog still in PGH

Dec 29 2019

A record released by Philippine General Hospital (PGH) on Thursday showed that 39 victims were still hospitalized due to lambanog or coconut wine poisoning.   From 42 victims during Christmas Day, the admitted patients decreased to 39 -- 12 of which are still in the...

Pinoy-Yemeni student to compete in world pageant for 2020

Feature

Dec. 26, 19 | 5:29 pm

Photo credit: Meg Perez | @Facebook

A 22-year-old Filipino-Yemeni student will be the first Filipino representative in an international pageant in Malta, Southern Europe in 2020.

The mechanical engineering student from Far Eastern University (FEU) Abdullah ‘Ab’ Sharif Cheng will contend for the title of Mister Tourism World 2020.

Cheng will represent the country for the world pageant after he won one of the titles in the Mister Grand Philippines competition.

“I feel honored to be the representative of the Philippines. I want to show the Filipino culture to the world and let people know more about the tourism in the Philippines,” Cheng told Manila Bulletin.

He also shared about having parents who hail from different cultures.

“I only hold a Filipino passport. My father is an overseas Filipino worker. He went to Yemen to work and establish his future. The destiny brought him to my mom and he married her,” he added.

The Mister Tourism World 2020 event will be held in Monte Kristo State, Malta from January 3 to 12.

