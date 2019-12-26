Pinoy-Yemeni student to compete in world pageant for 2020

Photo credit: Meg Perez | @Facebook

A 22-year-old Filipino-Yemeni student will be the first Filipino representative in an international pageant in Malta, Southern Europe in 2020.

The mechanical engineering student from Far Eastern University (FEU) Abdullah ‘Ab’ Sharif Cheng will contend for the title of Mister Tourism World 2020.

Cheng will represent the country for the world pageant after he won one of the titles in the Mister Grand Philippines competition.

“I feel honored to be the representative of the Philippines. I want to show the Filipino culture to the world and let people know more about the tourism in the Philippines,” Cheng told Manila Bulletin.

He also shared about having parents who hail from different cultures.

“I only hold a Filipino passport. My father is an overseas Filipino worker. He went to Yemen to work and establish his future. The destiny brought him to my mom and he married her,” he added.

The Mister Tourism World 2020 event will be held in Monte Kristo State, Malta from January 3 to 12.