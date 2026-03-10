Heart Evangelista ranks among top voices at Milan Fashion Week 2026

Filipina fashion icon Heart Evangelista landed in the top five of the Top Key Voices list for Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026.

According to influencer marketing platform Lefty on Instagram, Evangelista placed fifth on the list, generating $8.6 million in earned media value (EMV) and an average engagement rate of 2.5%.

Other personalities included in the ranking are Thai actress Faye Peraya, Thai actress and singer Tipnaree Weerawatnodom, Thai actor Naravit Lertratkosum, and Karina of the K-pop group aespa.

Lefty said earned media value (EMV) is a metric used to measure the impact of a person’s social media presence, representing the estimated cost of achieving similar reach through paid advertising.

Last year, Evangelista was also recognized as the top celebrity at Paris Fashion Week by Launchmetrics after generating the highest media value at $3.8 million.

Following Milan Fashion Week 2026, Evangelista also appeared at Paris Fashion Week 2026, showcasing several standouts looks alongside her mother, Cecilia Ongpauco.

Meanwhile, the second season of her reality show Heart World premiered on March 7.