Boy Abunda excited at prospect of reuniting with Kris Aquino on talk show

Boy Abunda expressed excitement over the possibility of reuniting with Kris Aquino on a talk show, saying he is glad to see her health improving.

In an episode of “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” he shared that he celebrated Aquino’s 55th birthday with her, enjoying a relaxed conversation over a meal.

“Last February 14 in the afternoon, binisita ko ang aking kaibigang si Kris Aquino who celebrated her birthday. We had a nice chat; kumain kami. She’s getting better. At sana, tuluy-tuloy,” Abunda said.

Seeing her progress has kept alive his hopes of working together soon, whether on television, a podcast, or an online platform.

“Kung bibilangin talaga, mas matanda pa ang aming television careers [ni Kris] kaysa kay Josh [Aquino]. We’ve been doing this for 30 years. And really I don’t know, there is this thing in me that’s looking forward to doing a talk show with her. I don’t know if it’s going to be in the form of a podcast, an online thing or a television thing but hindi ko [pa] alam,” he added.

Abunda continues to pray for Aquino’s continued improvement.

“I continue to pray. She has gained some weight. At palagay ko (And I feel like) exciting things are going to happen this year,” he said.

The two have long been an iconic on-screen tandem, known for their witty and straightforward interviewing style in shows like “The Buzz,” “Boy & Kris,” and “Aquino & Abunda Tonight.” Their work together has often been used as a benchmark in Philippine entertainment talk shows.

Aquino celebrated her 55th birthday on Valentine’s Day in an intimate gathering with her sons and closest friends. In an Instagram post, she expressed hope to reach her sixties and obtain PWD and senior citizen IDs.

