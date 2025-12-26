Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte announce they are expecting their first child

Celebrity couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte are expecting their first child, nearly a month after revealing that they had tied the knot.

Andalio shared the happy news through an Instagram Reel showcasing her baby bump. In the video, she wore a white dress and later a swimsuit, while she and Alonte held up signs that read “Mommy next year” and “Daddy next year,” respectively.

In her caption, Andalio described the pregnancy as the biggest blessing they have received. “Baby Jesus, maraming maraming salamat sa pinakamalaking blessing na ipinagkaloob mo sa amin ni R2. You trusted us with a miracle we’ve been quietly holding close to our hearts,” she wrote.

She also expressed the unique joy of feeling love for someone they have yet to meet. “Ngayon lang kami nakaramdam ng ganitong klaseng pagmamahal, isang pagmamahal na napakalalim para sa isang taong hindi pa namin nakikilala,” she said.

“To our little miracle, sobrang excited na kami na makilala ka. Ikaw ang aming panalangin na sinagot at ang regalong magbabago sa aming buhay ngayong Pasko,” Andalio added.

The couple has been together since 2016. Their pregnancy announcement follows Alonte’s recent disclosure of their secret wedding at Tagaytay Highlands.

Last month, the actor shared photos from their intimate ceremony, and the pair later made their red carpet debut as a married couple at the Star Magical Christmas 2025 event.