Nawat Itsaragrisil files criminal complaint vs Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch

Nawat Itsaragrisil, president of the host committee of the 74th Miss Universe, has filed a criminal complaint against Miss Universe 2025 winner Fatima Bosch over allegedly false allegations.

According to a statement released by Miss Universe Thailand via Facebook, the complaint pertains to an interaction between Itsaragrisil and Bosch during a pre-pageant incident on November 4, and was officially filed in Thailand on November 12.

The statement clarified that Itsaragrisil did not call Bosch a “dumbhead” during their exchange, contrary to what Bosch publicly claimed. The incident reportedly caused Bosch and several contestants to walk out of the room.

“What he said was ‘damage,’ which is clearly audible in the voice recordings that have already been widely circulated across various platforms. The sentence was: ‘If you follow the order from your national director you’re damage, if you not you can do it. I very happy and the good report will go to organize…’” the statement read.

The statement added that Bosch immediately made a false accusation in front of the media after walking out, and did not apologize even after being made aware of the facts. It also alleged that she continued to misrepresent the incident in multiple interviews after being crowned Miss Universe.

“Furthermore, despite already holding the title, Ms. Fatima Bosch has continued to give interviews misrepresenting the incident, repeatedly defaming Mr. Nawat across various media channels,” the statement said.

The statement warned that additional legal action will be taken if further defamatory actions are discovered, and called on media outlets to exercise caution in reporting the matter, noting that failure to do so may result in legal action against media entities as co-conspirators in defamation.

The controversy follows previous developments, including a statement from Miss Universe Mexico defending Bosch and calling the pre-pageant incident “unacceptable,” as well as a livestreamed apology issued by Itsaragrisil.

Following the incident, the Miss Universe Organization restricted Itsaragrisil’s participation in the pageant. The Miss Universe 2025 pageant concluded in Bangkok on November 21, with Bosch winning the crown and Philippine bet Ahtisa Manalo placing as 3rd runner-up.