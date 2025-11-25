Olivia Yacé resigns as Miss Universe Africa & Oceania

Olivia Yacé of Côte d’Ivoire has stepped down as Miss Universe Africa & Oceania, the Miss Côte d’Ivoire Committee announced.

In an official statement, the committee notified the Miss Universe Organization of Yacé’s withdrawal from all titles and responsibilities associated with the pageant.

“Olivia Yacé therefore relinquishes her title of Miss Universe Africa & Oceania, effective immediately,” it said, adding that she will formally return her sash to the organization.

Yacé, who finished fourth runner-up at Miss Universe 2025, was named a continental queen alongside Julia Ann Cluett of Malta (Europe & Middle East), Zhaona Zena of China (Asia), and Stephany Abasali of Venezuela (Americas).

Mexico’s Fátima Bosch won the Miss Universe 2025 crown, while the Philippines’ Ahtisa Manalo placed third runner-up.

The resignation comes as Miss Universe Organization President Raul Rocha issued statements addressing accusations of rigged results following the pageant.

Lebanese-French musician Omar Harfouch, who was previously listed as a judge before stepping down days before the finals, had labeled Bosch a “fake Miss Universe.”

Rocha disputed this, saying no judge resigned and noting that the limited time on stage “does not reflect all the qualities” considered in choosing a Miss Universe winner.