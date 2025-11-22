Catriona Gray questions relevance of Q&A segment after Miss Universe 2025 results

Miss Universe 2018 titleholder Catriona Gray raised questions about the “relevance” of the question-and-answer segment in Miss Universe 2025 following mixed reactions to the pageant results.

Gray posted on her Instagram broadcast channel shortly after the winners were announced on Friday, Nov. 21, writing, “Wala na bang bearing ang Q&A sa MU?” accompanied by a sad and broken heart emoji.

Her comment came amid criticism from viewers and celebrities, who argued that Philippine candidate Ahtisa Manalo delivered a composed and consistent performance throughout the competition, yet finished as third runner-up.

Gray also congratulated Manalo in her Instagram Stories, writing, “So proud. We all saw how you left your heart on that stage. Our queen [Ahtisa],” alongside an art card marking Manalo’s placement.

Earlier, Gray had praised Manalo while hosting the Miss Sultan Kudarat pageant, responding to remarks that her own 2018 Miss Universe performance is often replayed by Filipinos annually as a source of inspiration and “coping mechanism” whenever a Philippine delegate falls short of winning the crown.

At the coronation in Bangkok, Mexico’s Fátima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe 2025. Thailand’s Praveenar Singh was named first runner-up, Venezuela’s Stephany Abasali took second runner-up, while the Philippines’ Ahtisa Manalo and Côte d’Ivoire’s Olivia Yacé were third and fourth runners-up, respectively.