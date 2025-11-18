Anne Curtis meets Song Hye Kyo in South Korea

Filipina actress Anne Curtis recently met with South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo during a trip to Seoul.

Curtis shared the news on Instagram, posting photos of the two enjoying dinner together.

“A lil catch up with this beauty,” she wrote. “Thank you for the most amazing Korean dinner. This is delicious! See you soon.”

This is not the first time the two have met in South Korea, Anne also had a meetup with Hye Kyo in May.

Hye Kyo is best known for her roles in the hit K-Drama series Full House and Descendants of the Sun. She most recently starred in the 2025 Netflix series Genie, Make a Wish.

The actress married fellow actor Song Joong Ki in 2017, but the couple divorced two years later.