Nawat apologizes after Miss Mexico clash sparks Miss Universe walkout

Miss Universe Thailand national director Nawat Itsaragrisil has issued a public apology following an incident where he confronted Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch during a sashing ceremony in Thailand, prompting several delegates to walk out of the event.

The incident, which occurred on November 4, was captured on a livestream by the Miss Universe Thailand organization. In the video, some contestants were seen leaving the conference hall while Nawat was still speaking after he publicly called out Bosch for allegedly skipping a sponsor shoot.

Hours later, Nawat went live on TikTok, explaining that several contestants had refused to participate in promotional shoots for the pageant’s sponsors.

He admitted to facing “daily problems” related to the competition over the past three days, adding that there were no Miss Universe Organization (MUO) officials present in Thailand at the time.

Despite the controversy, Nawat said he plans to meet with MUO executives to address the issue and revealed that he had already apologized to the delegates who remained at the event.

“I always try to take care of everyone and give five-star service,” he said. “If anyone felt uncomfortable or unhappy today, I sincerely apologize—to the delegates and to fans around the world. But please understand our side, too.”

Nawat assured fans that he would personally speak with Bosch and “take good care” of her following the confrontation.

Meanwhile, Miss Universe Mexico released a statement condemning the incident, calling Nawat’s behavior “unacceptable.”

“No woman, under any circumstance, deserves to be insulted or humiliated,” the organization said. “Today and always, Mexico stands with you, Fatima. Your strength, class, and voice represent the best of our nation.”

The controversy comes just weeks before the Miss Universe 2024 finals, scheduled for November 21 in Bangkok, Thailand.