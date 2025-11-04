EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH News

Daniel Padilla, Kaila Estrada spotted in matching Addams Family costumes at Halloween party

Rumored couple Daniel Padilla and Kaila Estrada were seen wearing matching Gomez and Morticia Addams costumes during a Halloween party, sparking renewed talks about their rumored relationship.

Padilla and Estrada, who previously starred together in the TV series “Incognito,” attended the event together before being spotted dining at a restaurant, where they interacted with staff and posed for photos with fans.

Rumors linking the two began circulating in September. Before their recent public appearances, Padilla briefly addressed the dating speculations but declined to confirm or deny them.

“Wag nating i-pressure ‘yung mga sarili natin. ‘Wag na nating ilagay do’n sa gano’n — ayoko na rin na i-showbiz pa ‘yun. Sorry ha, pero you get my point?” he said.

“Wag niyo na muna kaming kulitin. Just let it be,” he added.

