EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Billy Crawford calls ‘It’s Showtime’ his family in heartfelt anniversary message

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo11 mins ago

Former “It’s Showtime” host Billy Crawford expressed his love and gratitude to the noontime show and its hosts as he returned for the program’s 16th anniversary celebration on October 31.

Crawford, who hosted the show from 2011 to 2018, joined the anniversary episode and shared a touching message after reuniting with the current hosts.

“Napatunayan niyo kung ano ang ibig sabihin ng Kapamilya. It’s such a blessing to see your colleagues still there, inspiring and helping fellow Filipinos in need,” he said.

He described It’s Showtime as a “historic and sentimental” program that has become a true symbol of family for both its past and present hosts.

“Like It’s Showtime, ito ang isa sa pinakahistoric at sentimental shows sa ating lahat — sa mga baguhan man o luma, naranasan natin ang pinagdaanan ng isang pamilya. Naga-away, nagkakawatak, pero sa dulo, ang nagwawagi ay pagmamahalan,” he added.

Crawford ended his message by expressing his deep affection for the show’s hosts, saying, “Mahal na mahal ko kayong lahat, Vice, lahat ng nandito. Pamilya ko kayo.”

After leaving the show in 2018, Crawford has since made several guest appearances, including in 2019, 2023, and 2025, and even served as a judge in its popular segment “Tawag ng Tanghalan.”

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo11 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2025 08 24 at 7.58.04 PM

A Filipina engineer in UAE building dreams from the ground up

13 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 03T122905.499

Philippines, Canada sign visiting forces pact to bolster Indo-Pacific security cooperation

23 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 03T120519.153

PNP to probe Halloween partygoer who wore police uniform as costume

46 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 03T112654.156

Pacquiao to open sports academy in Dubai

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button