Billy Crawford calls ‘It’s Showtime’ his family in heartfelt anniversary message

Former “It’s Showtime” host Billy Crawford expressed his love and gratitude to the noontime show and its hosts as he returned for the program’s 16th anniversary celebration on October 31.

Crawford, who hosted the show from 2011 to 2018, joined the anniversary episode and shared a touching message after reuniting with the current hosts.

“Napatunayan niyo kung ano ang ibig sabihin ng Kapamilya. It’s such a blessing to see your colleagues still there, inspiring and helping fellow Filipinos in need,” he said.

He described It’s Showtime as a “historic and sentimental” program that has become a true symbol of family for both its past and present hosts.

“Like It’s Showtime, ito ang isa sa pinakahistoric at sentimental shows sa ating lahat — sa mga baguhan man o luma, naranasan natin ang pinagdaanan ng isang pamilya. Naga-away, nagkakawatak, pero sa dulo, ang nagwawagi ay pagmamahalan,” he added.

Crawford ended his message by expressing his deep affection for the show’s hosts, saying, “Mahal na mahal ko kayong lahat, Vice, lahat ng nandito. Pamilya ko kayo.”

After leaving the show in 2018, Crawford has since made several guest appearances, including in 2019, 2023, and 2025, and even served as a judge in its popular segment “Tawag ng Tanghalan.”