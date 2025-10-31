OPM legends: Ely Buendia, Chito Miranda, and Arnel Pineda unite for the first time ever in Abu Dhabi

Three icons of Original Pilipino Music will share one stage for the first time at OPM Legends, happening on 10 January at Etihad Arena. Presented by Live Nation Middle East, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi., the show brings together Ely Buendia, Chito Miranda, and Arnel Pineda in a one-night celebration of Filipino rock and the anthems that shaped generations.

Tickets go on sale Monday, 3 November at 12 PM via livenation.me.

When the term Original Pilipino Music (OPM) was introduced in the 1970s, “Pilipino” reflected the standard Tagalog spelling used at the time. Even as English usage evolved to “Filipino,” the phrase “Original Pilipino Music” became a lasting symbol of pride for artists and fans alike, representing the sound of a nation and the stories of its people.

Ely Buendia first rose to fame as the frontman and principal songwriter of Eraserheads, one of the most influential bands in Philippine music history. With timeless hits like Ang Huling El Bimbo, With a Smile, and Pare Ko, Buendia helped define the golden era of OPM rock in the 1990s and remains a cultural icon whose lyrics continue to resonate across generations.

Chito Miranda, the charismatic lead vocalist of Parokya ni Edgar, brought humor, honesty, and heart to OPM with songs like Harana, Buloy, and Your Song (My One and Only You). His signature mix of wit and relatability has made Parokya ni Edgar a beloved staple in Filipino pop-rock for more than two decades.

Arnel Pineda, whose journey from local singer to global rock star is the stuff of legend, became the lead vocalist of the American rock band Journey in 2007 after being discovered through YouTube. With powerful vocals and undeniable stage presence, Pineda has inspired millions of Filipinos around the world, embodying the spirit of perseverance and passion that defines OPM.

Together for the first time, Ely, Chito, and Arnel will perform their biggest hits in a historic collaboration that pays tribute to the legacy and enduring power of Original Pilipino Music.

Don’t miss this unforgettable night of music, nostalgia, and Filipino pride at Etihad Arena on 10 January.

