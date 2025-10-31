EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT Reach

Dr. Vicki Belo rides MRT for the first time to beat traffic

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo13 mins ago

Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo took the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) for the first time to make it on time to Morissette Amon’s 15th anniversary concert at the Araneta Coliseum.

In a video posted on Instagram on Oct. 29, Belo shared that she decided to leave her car and take the train after getting stuck in heavy traffic.

“The traffic is so bad. I’m gonna be so late. So ayan, first time,” Belo said as she walked to the MRT station with her staff.

She showed her MRT ticket to the Cubao station, noting how traffic had completely stalled. A security guard on the train even joked that the MRT was faster than her luxury car.

Belo later realized she was on a priority train for senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities, which explained why it was not crowded.

The 69-year-old doctor arrived at the concert venue on time, describing her first MRT experience as “worth it.”

Belo, a breast cancer survivor, previously went viral for addressing unsolicited remarks about her appearance following surgery to remove a tumor.

