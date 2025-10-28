Gabbi Garcia shares BTS photos from international film “Prisoner of War”

EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Filipina actress Gabbi Garcia shared behind-the-scenes photos from the international film “Prisoner of War,” in which she stars alongside English actor and martial artist Scott Adkins.

The action-drama, directed by Louis Mandylor and co-written by Adkins, premiered at the Beverly Hills Film Festival last April and continues to attract attention from audiences worldwide.

Garcia plays Theresa, a nurse during World War II, aiding wounded soldiers, including Adkins’ character, in a Japanese war camp.

“It has been such an honor and a true thrill to work on this project alongside [Scott Adkins],” Garcia wrote on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos from the set.

Garcia’s involvement in the film was first confirmed last August, when she posted a photo with Adkins during filming.

The actress is known for her roles in “Encantadia” (2016), “Unbreak My Heart,” and “Slay,” and recently celebrated her 11th year in showbiz.

Adkins, meanwhile, is recognized for his performances in “Undisputed,” “Ip Man 4: The Finale,” and “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

