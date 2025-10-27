Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau go public amid months of dating rumors

After months of speculation, pop superstar Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have gone public with their relationship.

The pair was spotted on Saturday, October 25, holding hands and smiling during Perry’s 41st birthday celebration in Paris.

Their public outing comes after weeks of swirling rumors, following viral photos of the two sharing affectionate moments aboard a yacht off the Santa Barbara coast.

Reports about the pair’s relationship first surfaced in July, when they were seen having a casual meal and walking a dog together in Canada.

Perry previously had a long-term relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a five-year-old daughter, Daisy. The two confirmed their breakup in July 2025, before they were set to marry.

Trudeau, meanwhile, finalized his divorce from former TV presenter Sophie Grégoire in 2023.

Neither Perry nor Trudeau has publicly commented on their relationship, but their latest appearance seems to put an end to months of speculation.