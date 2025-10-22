EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Bianca Umali appeals for more seats at NAIA Terminal 3 amid renovations

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo53 mins ago

Kapuso actress Bianca Umali has called on authorities at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 to provide more seating for passengers and guests.

In her Instagram Stories earlier this week, she shared photos showing several passengers sitting on the floor due to the limited number of chairs.

Terminal 3 is currently undergoing renovations aimed at improving the travel experience for passengers. In her post, Bianca acknowledged the ongoing construction but expressed concern for elderly passengers, parents, and children who are left without proper seating.

“With all due respect po, we understand that our airports are currently under construction—as you’ve said, ‘we are building a better NAIA for you.’ Dahil dito naiintindihan po namin sa maraming kagamitan at upuan ang pansamantalang inalis upang magbigay-daan sa mas maayos na konstruksyon,” she wrote.

She suggested the placement of temporary chairs or simple seating to accommodate travelers waiting for their flights, particularly mothers, grandparents, and children.

“Para naman po sana, kahit sa gitna ng pagbabago, ay hindi na po nila kailangang umupo sa sahig habang naghihintay. Maraming salamat po sa inyong pag-unawa at malasakit,” Bianca added.

Her appeal quickly gained attention online, with many fans and netizens expressing support and sharing their own frustrations about the lack of seating at the terminal. Some highlighted the contrast with airports abroad, citing better facilities and comfort in places like Singapore, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo53 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

iStock 2159670954 1

Ajman introduces smart speed-limiter system for taxis and limousines

20 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 13 3

Philippine Embassy in Washington warns vs. misinformation on dual citizenship crackdown

16 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 59

Four OFWs trafficked to Laos return to Philippines after seeking embassy help

31 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 57 1

Kathryn Bernardo to have wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong in 2026

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button