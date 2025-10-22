Bianca Umali appeals for more seats at NAIA Terminal 3 amid renovations

Kapuso actress Bianca Umali has called on authorities at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 to provide more seating for passengers and guests.

In her Instagram Stories earlier this week, she shared photos showing several passengers sitting on the floor due to the limited number of chairs.

Terminal 3 is currently undergoing renovations aimed at improving the travel experience for passengers. In her post, Bianca acknowledged the ongoing construction but expressed concern for elderly passengers, parents, and children who are left without proper seating.

“With all due respect po, we understand that our airports are currently under construction—as you’ve said, ‘we are building a better NAIA for you.’ Dahil dito naiintindihan po namin sa maraming kagamitan at upuan ang pansamantalang inalis upang magbigay-daan sa mas maayos na konstruksyon,” she wrote.

She suggested the placement of temporary chairs or simple seating to accommodate travelers waiting for their flights, particularly mothers, grandparents, and children.

“Para naman po sana, kahit sa gitna ng pagbabago, ay hindi na po nila kailangang umupo sa sahig habang naghihintay. Maraming salamat po sa inyong pag-unawa at malasakit,” Bianca added.

Her appeal quickly gained attention online, with many fans and netizens expressing support and sharing their own frustrations about the lack of seating at the terminal. Some highlighted the contrast with airports abroad, citing better facilities and comfort in places like Singapore, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.