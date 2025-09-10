EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH News

Michael V. introduces new parody character ‘Ciala Dismaya’ on Bubble Gang

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

Comedy icon Michael V. has unveiled his newest spoof character, “Ciala Dismaya,” on the long-running Kapuso gag show Bubble Gang.

In photos shared on Instagram, Michael V. is seen in a white blazer over a gray top, sporting a bob-cut wig and a mole—an unmistakable parody of Sarah Discaya, who has been at the center of controversy over alleged anomalous flood control projects.

“Ang pinag-uusapan ng lahat, pinangalanan na!” Bubble Gang wrote in the caption.

Another post from GMA Network showed the comedian holding a blue umbrella, a playful nod to reports linking Discaya’s fondness for umbrellas to luxury car purchases by contractors.

Actor Paolo Contis also teased fans earlier with a behind-the-scenes look at Michael V.’s full “Ciala Dismaya” costume.

The special episode featuring the character will air on Bubble Gang on September 14.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 8 3

Bianca Gonzalez highlights disparity in justice amid flood control corruption scandal

2 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 7 3

Abu Dhabi launches ‘Golden List’ to fast-track food imports

13 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 6 3

WMO, UAE launch global workshop on AI in weather forecasting

23 mins ago
iStock 477896196

Emirates bars children 8 years old and below from first class and upgrades rewards

45 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button