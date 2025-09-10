Michael V. introduces new parody character ‘Ciala Dismaya’ on Bubble Gang

Comedy icon Michael V. has unveiled his newest spoof character, “Ciala Dismaya,” on the long-running Kapuso gag show Bubble Gang.

In photos shared on Instagram, Michael V. is seen in a white blazer over a gray top, sporting a bob-cut wig and a mole—an unmistakable parody of Sarah Discaya, who has been at the center of controversy over alleged anomalous flood control projects.

“Ang pinag-uusapan ng lahat, pinangalanan na!” Bubble Gang wrote in the caption.

Another post from GMA Network showed the comedian holding a blue umbrella, a playful nod to reports linking Discaya’s fondness for umbrellas to luxury car purchases by contractors.

Actor Paolo Contis also teased fans earlier with a behind-the-scenes look at Michael V.’s full “Ciala Dismaya” costume.

The special episode featuring the character will air on Bubble Gang on September 14.