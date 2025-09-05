Maja Salvador joins Kathryn Bernardo–James Reid teleserye

Actress Maja Salvador is set to return to television as part of the upcoming series that will pair Kathryn Bernardo and James Reid for the first time as lead stars.

Production company Dreamscape Entertainment confirmed Salvador’s participation through a social media post, saying, “Give way, ’cause the MAJAsty is back.” The actress was last seen in the sitcom Open 24/7, which ended in 2023.

Since then, Salvador has given birth to her first child with husband Rambo Nuñez, hosted the program Emojination, and starred in the 2021 film Arisaka.

Dreamscape’s teaser suggested Salvador’s character would serve as a source of conflict between Bernardo and Reid’s tandem in the series. The announcement came with a video showing the three actors in a photoshoot.

The project has generated buzz as Bernardo and Reid were previously part of separate love teams in the 2010s, Bernardo with Daniel Padilla in KathNiel and Reid with Nadine Lustre in JaDine.

In an earlier interview, Bernardo expressed her excitement over the collaboration, admitting she and Reid did not expect to be paired up.

She added that the series would go beyond romance, tackling themes of friendship, family, and women’s stories.