Liza Soberano on her break-up with Enrique Gil: ‘We weren’t a match anymore’

Actress Liza Soberano confirmed that she and actor Enrique Gil have ended their relationship, saying they have been separated for almost three years.

Soberano made the disclosure on the Can I Come In? podcast on Thursday, Aug. 14, while speaking with filmmaker Sarah Bahbah about her past relationship with Gil.

“I’ve been itching to tell people this because I haven’t been very truthful. Quen hasn’t been very truthful. Quen and I broke up,” she said.

“But yeah, we’ve been broken up for almost three years now. And the reason, well, originally the reason why we haven’t said anything about it is because Enrique or Quen asked me not to say anything about it first,” she continued.

According to Soberano, they initially chose not to announce the breakup at Gil’s request and because both were not ready to make it public.

She added that part of her hesitation came from fears the split might negatively affect her career or her popularity with fans.

Soberano described the separation as a “beautiful breakup” marked by mutual respect, saying that while they once expected to get married, “we weren’t a match anymore.” She emphasized that there was no wrongdoing on either side.

“When I broke up with him, I would say it was such a beautiful breakup because it was still so, so full of love… it was so hard for me to actually break up with him because I love him. I still love him as a person. When I look back at our time together, I see good moments all the time,” she recalled.

The actress said that their relationship began organically before they were paired as an on-screen love team, noting that Gil had requested to work with her prior to their roles in the 2013 film She’s The One.

Rumors of their breakup have circulated since 2023, but both previously avoided confirming or denying the reports. In February 2024, Gil said they were “still together” but were prioritizing themselves individually.