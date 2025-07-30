EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Lea Salonga thrilled to be part of Netflix animated hit ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’

Tony Award-winning singer and actress Lea Salonga expressed her excitement over being part of the hit animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters, calling it a thrill to contribute even in a small role.

In an interview with ABS-CBN’s Yong Chavez on July 25, Salonga shared that she provided the singing voice for Celine, a former demon hunter who mentors a new generation of fighters in the movie.

“I sing one line, but it is one line I am so glad to have done because of how huge a hit [the film is],” Salonga said.

A self-confessed BTS fan, Salonga gushed over the fact that members of the global K-pop group have watched the film and even sang songs from it.

“Does that mean I am now officially one degree away from BTS because of this movie? I mean, it’s crazy,” she said.

Salonga revealed that her involvement took only about an hour to record, with no clue at the time that the project would become a massive hit.

“I didn’t know what was going to come of this. I am happy to have given an hour out of my life for what is now the biggest animated hit on Netflix,” she said. “It’s crazy. I’m so happy to have been a very, very small part of it.”

Although she has yet to watch the full movie, Salonga said she is planning to make time, especially knowing BTS has seen it.

Talking more about her admiration for the group, Salonga declared, “I will follow BTS off a cliff,” recalling how she instantly became a fan after seeing member V in the music video for Dynamite.

“I try to endeavor to listen to music that is very different from mine, and I think that is why I like Right Place, Wrong Person as much as I do,” she added, referring to BTS member RM’s recent solo album.

