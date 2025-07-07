Maris Racal on her past romantic relationships: ‘I have a lot of regrets’

After a string of highly publicized relationships and a controversial cheating scandal, actress-singer Maris Racal has decided to step away from the dating scene for now.

In an interview with broadcast journalist Karen Davila, Racal said she’s choosing to remain single to give herself space to heal and grow and admitted that she’s not yet ready for another relationship.

“I feel like I need to give myself some space to grow and to really process everything. I don’t know, but that’s what I’m saying now, but I don’t know about tomorrow,” she said.

In December 2024, Jennings’ then-girlfriend Jam Villanueva accused him of cheating and shared screenshots of alleged conversations that pointed to a romantic involvement between Jennings and Racal.

In June 2024, Racal ended her relationship with musician Rico Blanco, with whom she had been romantically linked since 2021.

When asked by Davila if she had any regrets about her past relationships, Racal gave a candid response.

“They may be painful but nilalagay ko na siya sa moral compass ko so that wherever I go I know what to do,” she added.

Racal recently wrapped up her role in the action-drama series Incognito, which she credited as a major factor in helping her move on and refocus.