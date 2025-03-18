EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Ivana Alawi promises to invite Dustin Yu for a vlog collaboration

‘DustVan’ fans have something to celebrate as Ivana Alawi has promised to invite Dustin Yu to join her for a vlog!

After wrapping up her time as a house guest on Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition, Ivana took to TikTok to share her first post since leaving the show, captioning it, “I’m home.”

In the comment section, a fan requested Ivana to vlog with Dustin once he exits the PBB house, to which she responded, “Promise.”

The comment quickly gained over 55,000 likes, with fans expressing excitement over the potential collaboration between the two.

During her week-long stint on the show, Ivana developed a close bond with Dustin, and the two were often shipped together by fans.

They even played the “Totropahin or Jojowain” challenge, where Ivana and Dustin both answered “Jojowain” when asked about each other.

Since leaving the house, Ivana has followed Dustin on Instagram, fueling further speculation about their growing connection.

‘Piinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition’ airs new episodes on GMA Network, weekdays at 10 p.m. and weekends at 6:15 p.m.

