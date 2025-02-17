EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Netizens on Anne Curtis’ birthday: ‘Sana makauwi lahat ng OFW!’

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin33 mins ago

Photo courtesy: @annecurtissmith/IG

Filipino actress and TV host Anne Curtis is celebrating her birthday today, February 17, and aside from the usual warm greetings, fans have once again brought up a running joke inspired by one of her iconic lines.

Social media was abuzz with wishes for Curtis’ 40th birthday, with netizens playfully referencing her unforgettable It’s Showtime moment by commenting, “Sana lahat ng OFW maka-uwi sa birthday mo,”—a humorous twist that has since become a popular meme.

The lighthearted banter was sparked by the birthday greeting of her husband, celebrity chef Erwan Heussaff, on Instagram.

Sharing a video compilation of the actress, Heussaff wrote, “Years worth of moments and I’ve been privy to the last 15 years of them. It’s a privilege to see you find happiness in the little things.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erwan Heussaff (@erwan)

Fans quickly jumped into the comments, not only expressing their admiration for the actress but also adding witty remarks tied to her viral Showtime moment.

“Nakauwi kaya yung mga ofw????????” a netizen jokingly asked.

“Sorry Anne, hindi ako nakauwi pero happy birthday pa rin,” another commenter said.

Last year, Curtis celebrated her birthday by inviting OFWs to watch It’s Showtime live, and several OFWs took the opportunity to join the special occasion.

 

 

