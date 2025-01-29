Gloria Romero’s family labels social media claims about her alleged will as fake news

The family of veteran actress Gloria Romero has officially dismissed claims circulating on social media regarding a purported last will and testament of the late actress, labeling it as fake news.

According to One PH, Romero’s family feels saddened by this disinformation. They requested that the public allow them the necessary space to grieve the loss of their loved one, stating that they will address the issue at the appropriate time.

The false post alleged that the Queen of Philippine Cinema possessed P717 million in the bank, claiming that she allocated P215 million for building a provincial high school in Bataan and P47.8 million each to three of her favorite non-profit organizations. It also stated that her only child, Maritess, would inherit P179.4 million and her mansion in Sta. Ana, Manila.

Romero, born Gloria Anne Borrego Galla, was cremated today, January 29, and laid to rest at Mt. Carmel Shrine in Quezon City. She is interred alongside the cremated remains of her husband, Juancho Gutierrez.

A Senate resolution was also filed today to pay tribute to her significant contributions to the movie industry, the Philippine News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Facebook page that originally posted the claim has admitted its error and amended its post.