Ben&Ben’s Paolo Guico now engaged to non-showbiz girlfriend Maria Rachel

Paolo Guico, the lead vocalist of the hit OPM band Ben&Ben, is officially engaged to his non-showbiz girlfriend, Maria Rachel!

The singer shared the heartwarming news with his followers on Instagram on Thursday, January 23, posting a touching video of the proposal.

The romantic moment, set in a picturesque garden gazebo, shows Paolo getting down on one knee as he pops the question to his longtime girlfriend.

“Tomorrow with you my dear. Thank you for saying yes,” Guico wrote in his caption.

 

The couple celebrated their third anniversary in December last year.

 

Meanwhile, fans, as well as celebrities, have flooded his post with congratulations, expressing excitement and support for the couple as they embark on this new chapter of their lives.

