Star Cinema announces new release date for Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino film

Staff Report

Photo courtesy: @chinitaprincess and pauavelino/IG

Star Cinema revealed on Saturday that the much-anticipated romantic comedy ‘My Love Will Make You Disappear,’ starring Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino, will now be released in theaters nationwide on March 26.

This announcement follows concerns from KimPau fans, who were initially expecting the film to premiere just days before Valentine’s Day.

Many international supporters had even booked flights in anticipation of the film’s February debut.

In a statement, the production company explained the change, citing new opportunities for expansion in the North American market.

“The move comes in light of new developments and exciting opportunities to expand into the North American market. We are happy to share that global distributor Abramorama and award-winning entertainment marketing firm Amorette Jones Media Consulting are collaborating again with Star Cinema,” the statement read.

Over the past months, both lead actors and their global fanbase have expressed their excitement for this big-screen project, which is the couple’s first film together.

The film’s teaser was first aired during ABS-CBN’s Christmas Special and at the Metro Manila Film Festival screening of ‘And the Breadwinner is…’.

