Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado mark 10-year anniversary

Photo courtesy: dennistrillo/IG

Dennis Trillo celebrated a milestone with wife Jennylyn Mercado after 10 years of being together.

The award-winning actor posted pictures taken in 2014 and 2024 on his Instagram page.

In the first shot from December 30, 2014, DenJen could be seen on a boat wearing diving suits. Then in the December 25, 2024 photo, Dennis is carrying Jennylyn on his back as they celebrate Christmas.

“Still crazy,” Dennis wrote.

The couple’s second chance at love happened in 2014, and they got married in 2021. They have a daughter and raise their sons from previous relationships.

The couple’s upcoming romantic-comedy film, Everything About My Wife, just released its first teaser and will premiere exclusively in cinemas soon.

DenJen will also have an upcoming romantic comedy series , “Sanggang Dikit.”

