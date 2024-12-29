Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Solo bettor wins Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot worth P202.5 million

Screengrab from PCSO GOV Live Draw

A solo bettor won the Grand Lotto 6/55, which had a jackpot prize of P202.5 million, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has announced.

The winning numbers from the 9pm draw on Saturday, December 28, were 45-46-33-23-03-48.

According to a report, the lucky winner is from Albay and purchased their lotto ticket in Legazpi City, although this has yet to be confirmed.

This is the second time the Grand Lotto 6/55 has been won this December. On December 16, a lone bettor also took home the P55.6-million jackpot prize.

Meanwhile, the second prize amounting to P100,000 was won by 100 other bettors each.

The Lotto 6/42, with a P21.4-million prize at stake, had no winner. The winning combination was 13-15-41-16-12-23.

