Miss World Philippines 2024 Krishnah Gravidez receives GoMommy “Gift a Tree” card

In a move to strengthen the UAE’s One Billion Tree Planting Initiative (OBTI), emerging global hosting and domain provider GoMommy.ae presented its new gift card for eco-friendly website solution services through a tree planting event at Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary, which was spearheaded by Bea Lataza, CEO and Founder of GoMommy.ae, in the presence of Miss World Philippines 2024 Krishnah Marie Gravidez, who will compete at the Miss World 2025 pageant and an advocate of animal welfare and environmental sustainability, and Major Ali Saqer Sultan Al Suwaidi, President of Emirates Marine Environmental Group (EMEG). Gravidez received her GoMommy tree named after herself with an official certificate for her own domain.

A collaborative work with EMEG and The Storey Group, GoMommy.ae has already registered users with

their website domains along with their own trees since its official launch on November. GoMommy.ae

has introduced the country’s first ever e-shopping card for web builder and domain that gives every

user their own tree planted and track it real time and in 3D through EcoMatcher app.

Lataza said in her speech during the event, “We’re excited to launch our new gift card offering, allowing users to easily claim store credits for their website domain purchases. This initiative not only helps simplify the process of building an online presence but also supports a greener future— for every website created, we commit to plant a tree in the UAE. This reinforces our commitment to environmental sustainability and addressing the global climate change crisis to make a real and lasting difference.”

Gravidez shared, “I’m proud to support GoMommy.ae in their exciting launch of gift cards with store credits for website domain purchases. This unique initiative empowers individuals and entrepreneurs to build their online presence while giving back to the environment—by planting a tree for every website created in the UAE. This initiative is a powerful step in mobilizing our collective efforts to make a meaningful impact.”

Having pioneered combining technology and sustainability for the first time in the UAE, GoMommy.ae has integrated web services for domains, email marketing templates, and comprehensive analytics for users who intend to benefit from its effective and easy-to-use technical solutions for personal creative space and businesses.

For more information, visit www.gomommy.ae.