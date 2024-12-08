Jose Manalo engaged to former EB Babe Gene Maranan in romantic resort proposal

Comedian and television personality Jose Manalo is officially engaged to former ‘Eat Bulaga’ dancer Gene Maranan.

The couple’s milestone moment was shared with fans on Instagram, where Gene posted heartfelt photos and videos of the romantic proposal, which took place on December 2 at a picturesque resort. In a beautiful gesture, Jose serenaded Gene with the popular love song “Ikaw” by Yeng Constantino, accompanied by a live guitar and saxophone.

The intimate performance set the stage for a memorable moment that transitioned to the pool area, where the couple found themselves surrounded by stunning floral decorations and glowing hearts.

A neon sign that read “Will you marry me?” illuminated the scene, prompting a shocked but delighted reaction from Gene.

In the emotional video, Gene can be heard exclaiming, “Weh? Totoo ba ‘yon?” as she was clearly taken aback by the surprise proposal.

“Hala, nahihiya ako,” she added in disbelief, before Jose went down on one knee and asked, “Will you marry me?” With tears in her eyes and a joyful smile, Gene responded with a heartfelt “Yes!” as Jose slid the engagement ring onto her finger.