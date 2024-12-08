EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Jose Manalo engaged to former EB Babe Gene Maranan in romantic resort proposal

Photo courtesy: @marananmergene/IG

Comedian and television personality Jose Manalo is officially engaged to former ‘Eat Bulaga’ dancer Gene Maranan.

The couple’s milestone moment was shared with fans on Instagram, where Gene posted heartfelt photos and videos of the romantic proposal, which took place on December 2 at a picturesque resort. In a beautiful gesture, Jose serenaded Gene with the popular love song “Ikaw” by Yeng Constantino, accompanied by a live guitar and saxophone.

The intimate performance set the stage for a memorable moment that transitioned to the pool area, where the couple found themselves surrounded by stunning floral decorations and glowing hearts.

A neon sign that read “Will you marry me?” illuminated the scene, prompting a shocked but delighted reaction from Gene.

In the emotional video, Gene can be heard exclaiming, “Weh? Totoo ba ‘yon?” as she was clearly taken aback by the surprise proposal.

“Hala, nahihiya ako,” she added in disbelief, before Jose went down on one knee and asked, “Will you marry me?” With tears in her eyes and a joyful smile, Gene responded with a heartfelt “Yes!” as Jose slid the engagement ring onto her finger.

 

The moment was sealed with a sweet kiss and a warm embrace, leaving fans touched by the couple’s undeniable chemistry.

Gene shared her emotions on Instagram, writing, “The easiest YES I’ve ever said.” She continued, “It’s you. It’s always been you,” reflecting the deep bond they share.

The engagement marks a new chapter for Jose, who had been previously married to Anna Lyn Santos, who tragically passed away in 2022. Despite their estrangement, Jose and Anna Lyn shared four children together: Benj, Myki, Ai, and Nicco.

Jose and Gene’s engagement has delighted fans, who have long followed their journey on ‘Eat Bulaga’ and social media. Their heartfelt proposal is a beautiful reminder that love can blossom in unexpected ways, and their fans are eager to see the next step in their relationship.

