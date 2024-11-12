Nadine Lustre sparks engagement rumors with boyfriend Christophe Bariou

A recent social media post of Nadine Lustre has left netizens speculating about a possible engagement with her non-showbiz boyfriend.

On Instagram, the actress shared a photo of a handwritten note from Filipino-French entrepreneur Christophe Bariou, which read: “Can’t wait to discover and conquer the world with you.”

“Man, oh man, you’re my best friend. I scream it to the nothingness,” Lustre captioned her post, along with photos of them enjoying their time on an island together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadine Lustre (@nadine)

Fans were quick to react, wondering if a proposal had already taken place.

As of now, the couple has yet to respond to the speculations.

The two first met in 2021 and made their first public appearance in 2023.