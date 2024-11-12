EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Nadine Lustre sparks engagement rumors with boyfriend Christophe Bariou

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Photo courtesy: @nadine; @cbariou/IG

A recent social media post of Nadine Lustre has left netizens speculating about a possible engagement with her non-showbiz boyfriend.

On Instagram, the actress shared a photo of a handwritten note from Filipino-French entrepreneur Christophe Bariou, which read: “Can’t wait to discover and conquer the world with you.”

“Man, oh man, you’re my best friend. I scream it to the nothingness,” Lustre captioned her post, along with photos of them enjoying their time on an island together.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nadine Lustre (@nadine)

Fans were quick to react, wondering if a proposal had already taken place.

Screenshot 2024 11 12 124621 Screenshot 2024 11 12 124542 Screenshot 2024 11 12 124608

As of now, the couple has yet to respond to the speculations.

The two first met in 2021 and made their first public appearance in 2023.

 

 

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 57

DICT looking into potential security breach in GCash transfers

42 seconds ago
Ybeth Template 56

“Be vigilant”: Kathleen Hermosa comments on Labubu toys

33 mins ago
MBZ UAE PRESIDENT 2

UAE establishes new Aid Agency to strengthen global humanitarian efforts

3 hours ago
Pia Chelsea

Pia Wurtzbach calls on Filipino fans to support Chelsea Manalo in Miss Universe bid 

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button